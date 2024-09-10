Below Deck Season 11 was a bit of a reset season. For the first time since the series debuted in 2013, Below Deck had a new captain at the helm. The Daddy of the Sea, Captain Lee Rosbach, was gone and a new Zaddy of the Sea, Captain Kerry Titheradge, the former captain on Below Deck Adventure, was now in charge. With some familiar faces back in action, Below Deck Season 11 had a rocky season at sea, but nevertheless enjoyable!

Below Deck is one of Bravo's biggest franchises. The flagship series has spun off four other series that have spanned the globe. Documenting the crew on board the world's most luxurious motor yachts, Below Deck gives viewers the highs and lows of yachtie life. The eleventh season gave viewers a new captain, a Real Housewife, and drama all over St. David!

10 "The Real Housewives of Grenada"

Episode 9

There have been a few unofficial Bravo crossovers on Below Deck over the course of the franchise. And Season 11 was no different. St. David welcomed The Real Housewives of New York City alum Jill Zarin. And well, she was a hoot and a half. Chef Anthony Iracane is an artist. And as Captain Kerry Titheradge states, creatives may break. And Chef Anthony was on the brink of cracking. Especially with Jill Zarin on board. Chef Anthony has had a rough go over the course of the past few charters and, as much as Chief Stew Fraser Olender wanted to protect his friend, he knew he was on the brink of destruction. He wanted revenge for his mistakes, but this group of charter guests was about to test his limits.

When Captain Kerry reveals that the primary is a former cruise director, the Chief Stew knew it was going to be a difficult journey ahead. As per usual, the preference sheet meeting is crucial for the pending charter. For the primary, she had multiple allergies. She did not eat meat, but she ate seafood. Just not raw seafood. And that would include sushi. This will be a crucial plot point for this adventure. With the other charter guests having so many conflicting preferences, Chef Anthony was stressed. Anyone, with the guests on board, Jill Zarin, someone who had her own luxury yacht in the past, truly believed she was the primary, and treated the crew as such. Those Diet Cokes MUST be frozen. Her room was not prepared with the necessities she needed. Oh, and she'd suggest to Fraser that they have a personal doorbell to summon the stews. It's a bit much. And yet, Ms. Zarin thinks it's perfectly Kosher!

Throughout this charter, Chef Anthony is struggling to keep up with the conflicting preferences that are preventing him from working to the best of his abilities. Between not knowing what to serve to the no meat or fish guest to suggesting lobster for a primary who doesn't eat it to grey burgers, Chef Anthony's stress level was at an all-time high. With Jill stepping over her friend, she requests a meeting with the Chef to ensure the next meal is perfect. Her friend, Melinda Springer, was present. And she will say nothing as Jill hijacks the charter. And what is one of her requests? Sushi. Yep, the Housewife wants sushi, which the primary does not eat. With Jill taking over, the primary's desires are forgotten, and Captain Kerry is infuriated.

9 "Disappointing Daddy"

Episode 14

New year, new love drama. Barbie Pascual was a self-proclaimed daddy's girl. And she keeps reminding viewers of it. She's quite in tune to how she'll be portrayed on screen and what her father might think when he watches. She's extremely nervous about how he'll feel about her romantic intentions with Kyle Stillie, but now's the time to decide. They like each other, but she's so concerned about what her Argentinian father will say. This is a Barbie world she's living in, so everything will revolve around her. Only an episode before, Boson Ben Willoughby broke up with his deckie girl Sunny Marquis. But that's not going to last long at all. Just wait for the crew night out for all that to change.

Chief Stew Fraser Olender knows where the line is when working on a luxury yacht. But that can't stop a little crush! Charter guest Steven is crushing on Fraser. Fraser is crushing back. So, how are they going to handle this situation? There is precedent over on Below Deck Mediterranean. Will he be the next Kyle Viljeon? Well, it is New Year's at midnight, so the fellas are jokingly discussing a midnight smooch. But that's a no-no on a yacht. Fraser will cutely ask Captain Kerry Titheradge about what to do if the charter guest wants a kiss. He says no crew member should have to do that, it's sexual harassment. But Fraser follows up with what if the crew member wants it? Well, that's OK according to Capt. K! Happy New Year indeed to the very single Fraser!

8 "Bit of an Ick"

Episode 12

The episode begins with a late-night food request from the charter guests. With Barbie Pascual having to settle the demands, she enlists late-night deckhand Kyle Stillie to assist. And what happens when you have something to bond over? A romance in the making! They'll continue to develop those feelings during the crew night out. Meanwhile, over on the exterior, Sunny Marquis has been named Lead Deckhand over Dylan Pierre De Villiers. Sunny, whose Boson Ben Willoughby's boatmance, is more than qualified, but Dylan believes there was an anterior motive. So, Ben had to talk to Dylan, and, let's be honest, that wasn't going to be too productive.

Now, to Chef Anthony Iracane. Sadly, this was the end of the line for the affable chef. With breakfast being a mess thanks to his inability to adhere to the primary preference sheet requests, stew Paris Field is forced, as the messenger, to apologize. And apologize. Now it's time for the beach picnic. And well, Chef Anthony botches this one too. With Chef Anthony and Chief Stew Fraser Olender having to communicate over the radio about the debacle, it alerted Captain Kerry Titheradge to the problems. One of the major requests from one of the guests was a lobster grilled cheese panini. And yet again, Chef Anthony does not have it prepared. So, Barbie has to wake up in the middle of his slumber to make it. With everyone knowing that the entire crew's tips could be compromised because of Chef Anthony's mistakes, it was time to take action. Chef Anthony is officially fired.

7 "Royal Rumble"

Episode 11

As per tradition on Below Deck, the Chief Stew will have at least one stew they will not get along with. For Chief Stew Fraser Olender, it's Barbie Pascual. All season long, the two just couldn't get along. Despite having differing opinions on how to operate the boat, in the end, Fraser is the one in charge and Barbie has to deal with it. At dinner, Barbie will try to make amends with the crew for her bratty behavior, but as stew Xandi Olivier says, "That's the worst toast I've ever heard. I think she made things worse." She sure did! Fraser goes to Captain Kerry Titheradge to share his displeasure over Barbie's immaturity and lack of respect, but Captain Kerry knows that trying to let another stew go is simply not in the cards. So instead, Captain Kerry is giving Fraser a test of strength to improve his leadership skills: dealing with Barbie. At the same time, Captain Kerry has a heart-to-heart with Barbie, hoping to get her to get over the personality conflict. With both interior team members speaking with the captain, Fraser and Barbie agree to call a truce. For now.

With new stew Paris Field on board, she's already causing drama that she has literally nothing to do with. Despite having a loose connection to Fraser, her presence has made Barbie feel inferior and left out, again. Meanwhile, Boson Ben Willoughby has been goo-goo for the new stew, and his boatmance, Sunny Marquis, is quite upset. As she should be. She'll even ice her out to prevent her from getting close to her man. Now, whether it's unfortunate timing or a way to ensure he keeps the girl, Ben decides to appoint a lead deckhand. Will it be the experienced Dylan Pierre De Villiers or his girl Sunny Marquis? He'll go with the latter. Dylan is irrate, especially watching Ben rub Sunny's neck immediately following the announcement. With Dylan complaining, Ben is offended. And Dylan is offended that Ben is offended. Can't wait to see how this turns out!

6 "We'll Always Have Paris"

Episode 15

The next set of charter guests are yet another group that have yacht experience. This time they have their own yacht. This will not be the easiest charter then, right? Time to level up and give them the best. And Chief Stew Fraser Olender is eager to prove his worth. He's used to guests like this. He's got it! The two newest interior hires, stew Paris Field and Chef Nick Tatlock, have not gotten along since they started working together. Chef Nick, who replaced Chef Anthony Iracane, is not the best when it comes to presentation. He's been pushed to improve by both Fraser and Paris, but it's just not sticking. Especially when it comes from Paris. While working with one another for a beach picnic, Chef Nick would refer to Paris as his third favorite stew. Paris is not thrilled with his passive-aggressive attitude, so she puts her foot down. Chef Nick will tattle to Captain Kerry Titheradge. Paris would tattle to Chief Stew Fraser. So now, the two are forced to discuss the mishap on the beach.

It's getting near the end of the charter season and Dylan Pierre De Villiers is feeling it. So he's going to take this charter to flirt with all the pretty girls onboard who are not employees. That's right, he's flirting with the charter guests. He knows that hooking up with a charter guest is a fireable offense, so he'll just tease the girls and play truth and dare. When the dare is to take off his shirt, the deckhand obliges. And then drenches himself in water. This was allegedly so hot and sexy that the primary's daughter DMs Dylan about it. Eek. Good thing the charter is over in a few hours. On the crew night out, Kyle Stillie, the Scotsman, is wearing a kilt. Barbie Pascual is not thrilled about that. But this is the night that she will come to the realization that with Kyle not being Jewish, they will not be able to work out in real life. Once again, family first.

5 "Happy Captain, Happy Life"

Episode 13

The main boat couple is about to hit a bit of a snag. Ben Willoughby is with Sunny Marquis, but he's got some feelings for last season's disaster stew Camille Lamb. He'll post an Instagram story about her, causing Sunny to be irate. And then, because he can't make up his mind about his true feelings, he's going to make up a massive excuse about work and break up with Sunny. But as he says, "If we sleep together, we sleep together. If we don’t, we don’t." Oh, and then he'll go and Facetime her. Oye. Men. Am I right?

Barbie Pascual and Kyle Stillie had sex! Kyle, of course, is thrilled. Barbie is freaking out about daddy. And there is their storyline for the remainder of the season. Since nothing is really a secret on a motoryacht, Chief Stew Fraser Olender and 2nd stew Xandi Olivier will joke about the hookup. Xandi and Fraser, who have a distaste for Barbie, joke about Babie's lack of work ethic and engaging in a sexual act that involves the word job. Now, remember Ben, who is on his high horse? He's going to take it upon himself to scold Barbie about Kyle "being off." Why? Bro code! Barbie is not here for Ben's mansplaining so she throws Sunny in his face. Ben really was trying to make his issue with everyone, as he's projecting his own feelings onto Barbie. But the problem here is, she is mad at Kyle for allegedly talking to Ben about their night together. So now she confronts Kyle about it. It's getting messy!

With Chef Anthony Iracane gone, there's a new chef in town. Chef Nick Tatlock seems like a pretty good guy, though his older demeanor becomes a bit of a sticking point with the younger crew. He's worked in the industry for over two decades, so his experience is there. Captain Kerry Titheradge alerts Chef Nick that he is not here for any galley nonsense. Good luck with that. His first major themed meal is a Christmas festivity, so Chef Nick prepares The Feast of the Seven Fishes, as St. David is decked out for the holidays. It's a successful first dinner service for the new chef!

4 "Murder on the High Seas"

Episode 8

With Ben Willougby officially now the St. David Boson, he's got a lot of pressure to prove his worth. In one of his first actions as Boson, he nearly strands the charter guests on the beach. It's Captain Kerry Titheradge to the rescue. Captain Kerry has to come and help the tender off the shore as an impending storm moves in. Not a great first look for Boson Ben. Being shortn a deckhand, St. David welcomed a new exterior member, Dylan Pierre De Villiers. The handsome South African may be pretty on the eyes, but he's not making a great first impression. Especially to Sunny Marquis. Welcome to the start of their tension for the remainder of the season. Meanwhile, she's still crushing on Ben. Despite their flirtmance, he's dancing with other women, including 2nd Stew, Xandi Olivier. Sunny is not thrilled, but, at this point, they're not official so she can't be too mad, right?

Below Deck is notorious for exceptional theme parties. On this charter, Chief Stew Fraser Olender is in charge of creating a murder mystery party for the guests. And of course, the crew must be involved. As the guests are enjoying their desserts, Barbie Pascual rushes in that there's been a murder! It's Fraser! He's dead. Not really. That would be a travesty. The guests are engaged in the game and all is well! Another successful night aboard St. David.

3 "Grenadian Nightmare"

Episode 10

Remember the sushi? Here comes the aftermath. After making two giant platters of sushi at the behest of Jill Zarin, Chief Stew Fraser Olender is adamant that Chef Anthony Iracane make more sushi that would work for the primary. Great idea. The only problem is there's no more rice for sushi. Chef Anthony used it all. Meanwhile, Jill Zarin is ready for the meal. Guess who's not! Chef Anthony. He's in over his head and Fraser has no idea how to fix the situation at hand. Fraser alerts the guests that they have options for their main course, which means Chef Anthony has made extra work for himself. But there's no hiding any problems for this meal as Captain Kerry Titheradge is joining the guests for dinner. And leave it to Jill Zarin to complain about the meal in front of the captain. Captain Kerry will give Chef Anthony a lashing during the tip meeting. Chef Anthony is officially on his last leg.

With a stew down, Barbie Pascual feels like she's being overworked and feels eager to leave. But she's not a quitter, so she's just going to complain about her workload. She has a major problem with how Fraser is delegating, as she feels 2nd Stew Xandi Olivier is doing less work than her. Whether fact or not, she is technically her superior. As is Fraser. Barbie is just proving that she has a problem with authority. With a new stew arriving, it would seem like things would be better for the interior team, but Fraser and Barbie will continue to clash, especially when it's revealed that the new stew, Paris Field, has a loose connection to Fraser. Barbie's back on the bottom of the totem pole. Paris, who gets to join the crew during their day off, is alerted to the Barbie of it all thanks to Fraser. Meanwhile, what should be a relaxing day off turns into a disaster as Barbie and Fraser nearly come to blows. Let's blame the sun and booze.

2 "New Capt, New Rules"

Episode 1

It's officially the start of a new era on Below Deck. Following the departure of Captain Lee Rosbach, there's a new captain in town, and he goes by the name of Captain Kerry Titheradge. Having previously starred in Below Deck Adventure, he was a welcome face for the viewers. Thankfully for Captain Kerry, he would have some Below Deck alum to guide him through a safe voyage on the flagship program. Returning as Chief Stew is Fraser Olender. Additionally, he'll be joined by his slight rival from the previous season, Ben Willoughby, who starts as Lead Deckhand. Beyond that, new season, new crew. Aside from Captain Kerry, Ben, and Fraser, the starting crew includes Chef Anthony Iracane, Boson Jared Woodin, deckhand Sunny Marquis and Kyle Stillie, and stews Xandi Oliver, Barbie Pascual, and Cat Baugh. This season, St. David will be exploring the beautiful seascape of Grenada.

As the crew prepares for the first charter of the season, viewers were offered some glimpses into extraordinary foreshadowing. Chef Anthony is already in over his head. An hour and twenty-two minutes between courses?! No Chef, no! Boson Jared Woodin is already in over his head. In the first departure, Jared is showing his inability to communicate well with the captain. Or take blame for his mistakes. Meanwhile, Fraser and Ben are willing to let bygones be bygones in hope for a good charter season. With his interior team, Fraser decides not to give ranks. And yet, Barbie feels it's her place to micromanage Cat. Little does she know how she speaks to Cat is going to be one of the catalysts that will cause her to depart later in the season. Cat already begins to breakdown, so Fraser has to give her a pep talk. On charter one.

1 "Pier Pressure"

Episode 2

To kick off the episode, the charter guests finish their first dinner and the first day of charter is officially done. Chef Anthony Iracane is overwhelmed, but thankfully, his exceptional culinary skills saved the night. With Barbie Pascual on the night shift, she has to babysit the primaries who are on their honeymoon. And we all know what happens during a honeymoon. Barbie is pretty sure the happy couple did it in the jacuzzi. On her watch. Barbie will complain about to Kyle Stillie, but even though his jokes, the joke will be on him. He's the one who has to clean the infamous hot tub the next morning.

Viewers will learn a lot about the unique stylings of Xandi Olivier. She might be a witch. She might be a vampire. No matter what she is, she doesn't go out in the sun much. With an off-boat excursion in the cards, it's up to the entire crew to prepare for the event. Well, between Boson Jared Woodin and Lead Deckhand Ben Willoughby will forget essential items to make this excursion a success. This episode will reveal that Ben has previously been diagnosed with ADHD, hence why he has trouble concentrating. Things won't be better as he is involved in a near-docking disaster. Captain Kerry Titheradge nearly hits the dock, and it's all on Jared's watch. Captain Kerry is not about any of the excuses Jared has for him.

As Season 10 viewers know, Chief Stew Fraser Olender and Ben did not have the best working relationship. Season 11 is not going to prove different. With his interior team complaining to other crew members, the drama makes it back to Fraser that Barbie was complaining to Ben about Cat Bough, who was complaining about her. Fraser is not thrilled that Ben might be meddling with his interior team, so he has to have a chat with him. Call that truce. Speaking of, the brilliant Chief Stew Fraser Olender asserts his dominance and proof of why he might be one of the best, as he is able to sit both girls down and find a solution about getting along. Great effort. Now it's in their hands to make it work.

