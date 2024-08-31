Fraser Olender has had a glorious rise to stardom since he started as a second stew on Below Deck during Season 9. After being promoted to Chief Stew for Season 10, making him the first male Chief Stew in the franchise’s history, he had a rocky go when Captain Sandy Yawn temporarily stepped in. That didn’t matter as he officially became the face of the franchise for Season 11 when he returned again, this time under the leadership of Captain Kerry Titheradge. So what's the fan-favorite Below Deck star up to now? Is Season 12 in the cards for Fraser Olender?

Below Deck is Bravo's high-seas reality series that captures the highs and lows of working on a luxury yacht. Since 2013, the flagship series has had 11 triumphant seasons and spun off four separate series. Historically, very few crew members remain on the program beyond a season or two. Unless you're something special. Fraser Olender is indeed something special.

Fraser Oldender Had a Strong 'Below Deck' Season 11

Below Deck Season 11 marked the third season for Fraser Olender. The openly gay stew made his debut during Season 9, where he served as a 2nd Stew under Heather Chase. He made his mark by being proficient at his job while also serving as the resident sass-master. Between his witty quips and big reactions, Fraser Olender quickly became a natural in front of the camera. Following Heather Chase's departure, it was logical for Fraser to step up to the plate and take over the interior. During Season 10, he faced quite the dramatics with an interior team that didn't respect one another, causing him to make some difficult decisions as to who was going to be fired. He settled on letting Camille Lamb go, but Alissa Humber also got the axe from the Captain soon after. When he finally found his footing and established a strong bond with Captain Lee Rosbach, Captain Lee's health caused him to temporarily depart. With Captain Sandy Yawn at the helm, it was her way or the highway, and she didn't necessarily gel with Fraser. She didn't break his spirits to deter him from returning for Season 11, though!

Season 11 was an interesting season for Olender as he proved his worth as a Chief Stew, despite some difficult stews working under him. With a supersized team of three stews working under him, he had to balance three drastically different personalities. And he managed to do so even if they drove him up a wall. Xandi Olivier became his trusted number 2. Cat Baugh needed constant reaffirming, which didn't sit well with Barbie Pascual. Barbie had ideals that didn't mesh with Fraser, causing the two to be at odds. And then, when Cat decided to bough out, her replacement, Paris Field, fit right in, continuing to knock Barbie to the background. Even though Captain Kerry was forced to talk to Fraser regarding his handling of the personalities, he kept things professional on board and proved that not only was he excellent at his job, but his presence on Below Deck was necessary.

Where in the World Is Fraser Olender Now?

If you follow along on his social media, you will certainly know that when Fraser Olender is not working his butt off on a super yacht, he's jetsetting around the world. Well, following along Fraser’s social media, he is living his best life traveling the world. His Instagram has been filled with photos from adventures ranging from Aspen, Colorado to Mykonos and Cyprus. When he's not taking in the stunning views and drinking delicious cocktails, he's been working out. His social media stories have showcased what life for a celebrity yachtie might look like! This fall, he'll be joining fellow Bravolebrity Daisy Kelliher, Chief Stew from Below Deck Sailing Yacht, at the Sausalito Boat Show.

Since Season 11 ended, there was great speculation about whether Fraser would become the second-longest tenured Chief Stew on the flagship series by returning for Season 12. While there has been no official announcement regarding when Season 12 might air, it appears that Season 12 has been filmed. Back at the end of April, according to eagle-eyed fans who took to YouTube, the Chief Stew is back! As is Captain Kerry Titheredge. Spotted filming on motoryacht St. David, Fraser will be returning for another season, alongside some of the crew of Season 11. When a videographer was filming their video, they called out to both the Captain and Chief Stew, waving in acknowledgment. Additionally, Fraser posted a potentially cryptic TikTok lipsync to a monologue from The Devil Wears Prada. The monologue alludes to another divorce. The mystery of the post included his use of the Below Deck hashtag and the tag to Bravo. While his season had already ended when the post was shared, it could mean some drama aboard St. David!

No matter Fraser Olender's official fate, he has secured himself as a legend of Below Deck. Season 11 was a retooling of the flagship program following the departure of Captain Lee Rosbach. With Fraser remaining on board, it's proof that the show trusts him in his leadership role. As many yachties discuss on the show, life onboard may not be their forever career. That could be Fraser's fate as well. For now, fans are thrilled he will likely be back for another season of drama. Let's just hope Jill Zarin doesn't ever come back!

