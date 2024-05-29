The Big Picture Ben and Sunny from Below Deck announce they are still together after a rollercoaster of a relationship.

Fans express both delight and reservations following Ben and Sunny's announcement on Instagram.

Season 11 showcased the challenges Ben and Sunny faced in their relationship, despite their current happiness.

Announced by Ben Willoughby in a message on his Instagram, both he and fellow Below Deck alum Sunny Marquis have beaten the dreaded boatmance and are still together, happier than ever. This comes after an 11th season of the reality show that saw sparks fly between the pair, although there was never any solid evidence that the relationship would last this long.

In his announcement on Instagram, Ben admitted how relieved the couple were that they could now shout their love to the world. In the caption of the post, Ben said:

"Yes you guessed it 😜 we are still together! Finally we can let go of the secrecy that has been held for the past 15 months. We want to thank you all for the support throughout season 11 @belowdeckbravo it’s been a rollercoaster to relive the season and the beginning of a relationship. We ended up traveling the globe together last year and Sunny made her way to Australia for Christmas. Anyways, hoping you all enjoyed the season. Sunny and Ben xx"

Of course, fans were delighted with the news, with many offering their congratulations in the comments. However, that isn't without some who have reservations, which is understandable following the tumultuous Season 11.

Ben and Sunny's 'Below Deck' Romance Was Never Plain Sailing

Close

Despite their clear adoration of one another following the Instagram post, Season 11 of Below Deck proved that the course of true love never did run smooth. After Sunny immediately admitted her feelings for Ben, the overt love was clearly not mutual, with Ben even going as far as to confirm the two were just sleeping together. With Sunny hanging on, Ben even tried to relight an old flame in Camille, with Sunny eventually settling for the label of "fling".

For lovers of the series, seeing another of the show's couples thriving romantically is a blessing, with many already excited about the burgeoning romance between Barbie Pascual and Kyle Stillie. Barbie and Kyle's love story matches a more traditional route, with the pair slowly growing from friends into best friends and eventually inseparable lovers - a journey viewers feel lucky to be able to witness. Whether Ben and Sunny manage to last the course is up for question, especially considering Ben has treated Sunny less than admirably in the past. However, Below Deck is a dramatic reality series, with the truth in real life likely to look a lot more like that gorgeous Instagram post.

Below Deck Season 12 is expected to arrive in early 2025.