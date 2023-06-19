In 2005, a mysterious space pod containing an alien device crash-landed on Earth, changing Benjamin "Ben" Tennyson’s life forever, as well as the imagination of millions of kids watching him on Cartoon Network. With a unique storyline and art style, the original Ben 10 series would go on to become a multi-billion franchise, winning three Daytime Emmy Awards. Toys, clothes, accessories, lunch boxes - Ben 10 goodies overflowed the market until a few years ago, and there was hardly any kid on the planet who didn’t dream of owning the Omnitrix someday. The franchise has continued through sequels and been rebooted quite a number of times since then, but it still manages to find its audience in diehard nostalgic fans for whom Ben 10 constituted a good chunk of their childhood, as well as a new generation of fans who look up to the 10-year-old hero for new adventures.

The original series returned to Netflix quite recently, on June 5, 2023, and the correct order of watching the shows and movies might be a bit confusing for new viewers, as well as those who couldn’t follow all the reboots, sequels, and parallel worlds all the way through. That’s why here at Collider we have arranged all the titles in two sequences that make the most sense. Now without further ado, here’s the correct order of watching every Ben 10 TV show and film, both chronologically and by release date.

There have been quite a number of Ben 10 TV shows and films since 2005, and if you are someone who likes to enjoy watching content according to the release date, here’s the correct sequence for you:

Ben 10 (2005-2008)

Ben 10: Secret of the Omnitrix (2007)

(2007) Ben 10: Race Against Time (2007)

(2007) Ben 10: Alien Force (2008-2009) — Seasons 1 & 2

(2008-2009) — Seasons 1 & 2 Ben 10: Alien Swarm (2009)

(2009) Ben 10: Alien Force (2009-2010) — Season 3

Ben 10: Ultimate Alien (2010-2012)

(2010-2012) Ben 10: Destroy All Aliens (2012)

(2012) Ben 10: Omniverse (2012-2014)

(2012-2014) Ben 10 Reboot Series (2016-2020)

Reboot Series (2016-2020) Ben 10: Versus The Universe: The Movie (2020)

(2020) Ben 10 Reboot Specials: Ben 10,010, Ben Gen 10, and Alien X-Tinction (2021)

Ben 10 Movies and Shows in Chronological Order

The timeline for the first four Ben 10 shows is pretty straightforward; they follow the aforementioned order. However, the reboot is when things start to get a bit messy, mostly because it has elements and characters from all the previous Ben 10 shows while also restarting the story. Duncan Rouleau, a member of the Man of Action group that created Ben 10, said in an interview with Collider that they “had a lingering feeling that we had moved away from his 10-year-old-ness too soon. There were still a lot of stories to tell during that time period”. However, the film Ben 10: Versus The Universe establishes the reboot as a separate universe.

Hence, it is completely up to you if you want to watch the reboot after the original show, using it to fill the gaps between the original and Alien Force as Rouleau suggested, or watch it towards the end as a separate timeline. Both orders are correct. Here’s what we think is the best order to watch the Ben 10 TV shows and films chronologically for the best viewing experience.

Ben 10 (2005-2008)

10-year-old Ben Tennyson (Tara Strong), his cousin Gwen (Meagan Smith), and their Grandpa Max (Paul Eiding) travel across the country in the first Ben 10 series, which launched the franchise in 2005. Along the route, they intervene in various situations to save the day. Ben can change into ten distinct aliens after discovering the Omnitrix, including Heatblast, Diamondhead, and Four-Arms, however, he discovers more as the story goes on. Max and Gwen provide life lessons to the young hero, while also assisting him with technology and magic. Ben is eventually able to access over 20 different alien transformations towards the finale, setting the stage for some epic movies.

Ben 10: Secret of the Omnitrix (2007)

By this point in the story, Ben has become quite accustomed to using the Omnitrix and dealing with foes on Earth as well as attackers from space. However, his overconfidence gets him in trouble when Dr. Animo's "DNA bomb" is accidentally set off by Ben during a fight, triggering the Omnitrix's self-destruct mechanism. Tetrax (Dave Fennoy), Ben’s Petrosapien friend from the original series, receives a signal in response to its activation, and together with Ben, Gwen, and the alien pilot Gluto, sets off to search for the creator of the Omnitrix. However, a larger and deadlier threat is waiting for them in the shadows of space.

Ben 10: Destroy All Aliens (2012)

Set after the events of Secret of the Omnitrix, Destroy All Aliens shows Ben and Gwen engaging in their all too familiar banter when Gwen accidentally causes a malfunction in the Omnitrix, which begins to transform people around Ben into aliens from the watch. Once again, with Tetrax’s help, Ben seeks out the Omnitrix’s creator, Azmuth (Robert David Hall), who is missing, while a mysterious Galvanic Mechamorph is hunting them down.

Ben 10: Alien Force Seasons 1 and 2 (2008-2009)

Alien Force was the first sequel series to the original Ben 10 show, picking up the story five years later, with a 15-year-old Ben. After Grandpa Max disappears, Ben (Yuri Lowenthal) puts the Omnitrix back on and sets out to find him, with the help of his cousin Gwen (Ashley Johnson) and his old frenemy Kevin Levin (Greg Cipes). Levin is an Osmosian with Absorbing Man-like abilities who decides to turn over a new leaf and be a hero for a change by joining their team. Alien Force introduces the viewers to a completely new set of 10 aliens, which include Humongousaur, Jetray, and Chromastone, along with Kevin’s "Baby", a car he treasures more than his own life. The first arc, spanning two seasons, begins with the search for Max and evolves into an alien invasion story, with Ben and his friends taking on extraterrestrial fascists called the Highbreed.

Ben 10: Alien Swarm (2009)

Ben 10: Alien Swarm is the second live-action film in the franchise, and chronologically should be watched before the third season of the Alien Force series. Ben (Ryan Kelley) encounters a mysterious nano-sized alien life form that takes the form of chips and has the ability to infect and control humans, and this has something to do with his high school ex-girlfriend Elena Validus’ (Alyssa Diaz) missing father.

Ben 10: Alien Force Season 3 (2010)

Season 3 begins after the events of the Highbreed Invasion, with Ben kicking back and letting his status as savior of the galaxy get to his head. His happiness is short-lived as Vilgax soon reappears, now with the collected abilities of ten of the galaxy's greatest heroes. In an attempt to hack the Omnitrix, Ben and Kevin set off an explosion that damages the Omnitrix and gives Kevin a new Metamorpho-like appearance. Unlike the first two seasons, Season 3 consists of more stand-alone episodes, building up to a final confrontation between Vilgax and Ben. At the end of the season, Vilgax finally manages to corner Ben, forcing him to give up his Omnitrix. However, Ben activates Omnitrix's self-destruct sequence, preventing Vilgax from using it. He then gains a new version of the Omnitrix called the Ultimatrix, initially worn by the villain Albedo, which not only gives him access to new forms of his aliens but also upgrades their DNA to their greatest evolutionary level.

Ben 10: Ultimate Alien Season 1 and Season 2, Episodes 1-9 (2010-2011)

In the aftermath of Alien Force, Ben is now a publically known superhero. As he starts adjusting to public life and the use of his new Ultimatrix, Ben finds himself drawn to five aliens from beyond the galaxy and the evil Osmosian who is hunting them. Season 1 mostly revolves around Ben trying to stop the Osmosian villain, who is called Aggregor and has a plan to gain godlike power. Eventually, Aggregor is defeated by Kevin, who absorbs aliens from the Ultimatrix to do this and subsequently becomes evil again. The rest of the season then becomes about stopping Kevin, with Ben returning to his serious, strategic personality from Alien Force. Season 2 has a fair amount of standalone episodes but also presents a mysterious overarching plot involving the Forever Knights and a creature from beyond our world.

Ben 10: Race Against Time (2007)

Now, a little explanation may be necessary here. This movie is set immediately after the original series, so you could watch this one right after you see that. But it technically exists in its own parallel timeline and for maximum impact, we would recommend watching this just before Ben 10: Ultimate Alien Season 2 Episode 10 "Ben 10,000" Returns. In the first live-action Ben 10 movie, the story shows Ben (Graham Phillips) returning to his hometown of Bellwood after summer vacations to attend school. However, the start of his school year isn’t so great, as he miserably fails at romance while also getting bullied. Unbeknownst to Ben, an evil time-traveling entity is after the young hero and his Omnitrix, and he will need the help of the secret space police corps known as the Plumbers to save the planet.

Ben 10: Ultimate Alien Season 2, Episodes 10-12, and Season 3 (2011-2012)

Season 2's tenth episode serves as a sequel to Race Against Time and a standalone story from the perspective of Ultimate Alien's overarching plot, with the exciting introduction of Ben's new future self. The remaining episodes are also mostly filler, and we don't get back to the main plot again until Season 3, which kicks the whole storyline into high gear. With more Lovecraftian elements than ever before, Ultimate Alien Season 3 develops a three-way conflict between Ben's team, the Forever Knights, and a cult called the Flame Keepers' Circle. Oh, and Vilgax is involved too. Neat, right?

Ben 10: Omniverse (2012-2014)

Ultimate Alien was the end of an era for Ben 10. Omniverse sees Ben embark on a new series of adventures with a new Omnitrix and a new partner, Plumber-In-Training Rook Blonko (Bumper Robinson). With Gwen and Kevin off at college, Ben and Rook become the new main team, fighting crime and investigating mysterious cases that occur in Undertown, a covert extraterrestrial city beneath Bellwood that's under the protection of the Plumbers. The series was a soft reboot of the franchise, with a markedly different art style and changes to the original story. The ending of Omniverse was also the ending of the original timeline, and the start of the Reboot timeline.

Ben 10 Reboot (2016-2020)

The revamped Ben 10 series begins with the same theme as the original: Ben accidentally stumbles over the Omnitrix while taking a road trip across America with Gwen and Grandpa Max. However, the series now has several character redesigns, new aliens, a different art style, and more cartoonish/goofy mechanics. The series also does not shy away from giving Ben access to aliens that were only available to him after getting older, as well as new Omnitrix features that give him and his aliens a space suit and armor.

Ben 10: Versus The Universe: The Movie (2020)

To stop a massive meteorite from destroying Earth, Ben travels to space but is accidentally sucked into an interdimensional portal. In the absence of Ben, Grandpa Max and Gwen team up with their old foe, Kevin Levin, to defend the globe from Vilgax and his forces, while Ben battles his way out to try and save the day. However, even their combined efforts seem ineffective until Ben unlocks a new alien with Azmuth’s help.

Ben 10 Reboot Specials: Ben 10,010, Ben Gen 10, and Alien X-Tinction (2021)

The last three episodes of the rebooted series were basically tributes to the older shows and fan-favorite characters. Ben 10,010 sees the extremely powerful Ben 10,000 return to the rebooted universe to seek his younger self’s help in order to stop a time-traveling menace, while Ben Gen 10 is a call back to the famous Ben 10 / Generator Rex crossover that took place during the Ultimate Alien saga. Alien X-Tinction serves as the series finale, where Bens (and a Gwen) from all timelines and universes, including previous shows, join forces to defeat an evil Alien X.

So far, the above-mentioned films and TV shows are the only Ben 10 media out there, with the various games being an exception, although almost all of them stem from the series itself with barely any additional lore attached. Ben 10’s future is currently uncertain, however, SVP of Action and Anime at Warner Bros. Discovery Jason DeMarco gave fans a tinge of hope during a Q&A session on Twitter, when he said, “Some stuff [is] in development, we'll see if it goes anywhere!" Hopefully, there’s more in store for Ben 10 fans in the future, and we will unlock more of the secrets of the Omnitrix very soon.