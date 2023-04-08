Ben Affleck has thankfully taken a step back from superheroes, with his final appearance as Batfleck in The Flash. Gone Baby Gone, The Town, Argo, and Air have proven that Affleck still has the same creativity and thorough understanding of the craft that he showed with his Oscar-winning screenplay for Good Will Hunting, which he shared with his childhood best friend Matt Damon. It’s somewhat incredible to see how radically different the expectations are between Air and Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice; Batman v. Superman was shrouded in secrecy in order to prevent any plot details from leaking, whereas Air has an ending that’s pretty much impossible to spoil (in case you didn’t know, Michael Jordan signs with Nike). Considering that Air has received nothing but rave reviews and Batman v. Superman is among the most critically reviled comic book movies in recent memory, it’s safe to say that Affleck is better suited to taking a crack at true stories.

Ben Affleck Shines When Playing Real-Life Characters

Affleck is someone who puts a lot of thought and insight into the roles that he selects; his recent commentary about the state of the film industry, his thoughts on the future of theatrical movie going, his reflections on his past roles, and insight on his selection process all suggest that he’s far from the same goofy comedy guy who popped up in Gigli. Affleck has reached the point in his career where he’s truly become invested in the stories that he’s telling, and wants the work that he does to have value. Considering his prominence as both a director and actor, he’s one of the rare titans of the industry that has the capability of creating the sort of mid-budget star vehicles based on interesting true stories that have seemingly disappeared from the marketplace in the last few years due to the advent of streaming services and the overabundance of franchise properties.

Affleck also simply does his best work in his true stories, as he has been able to find something he can connect to in all the roles he’s selected. Whether it’s a brutish French lord or a hardworking CIA agent, Affleck is able to see something within their situation and expand on it. Affleck’s most unsuccessful projects have all been when he’s not given enough freedom to base his research on; he had to work off of thinly-written screenplays with Bounce, Paycheck, Surviving Christmas, and Reindeer Games , and even his take on the Dark Knight had to be filtered through Zack Snyder ’s point-of-view on how Bruce Wayne should be depicted. He needs the parameters of historical context.

Affleck has a casual decency within him that has allowed him to play “average joes,” which is a fairly rare quality for such a megastar. His recent role as Uncle Charlie in the JR Maguire (Tye Sheridan) biopic The Tender Bar embodies this perfectly, because he’s great at giving plainspoken advice and musing about the life of a working man. Given JR’s extensive writing about his childhood and his relationship with his uncle, it’s clear that Affleck was able to find something that reminded him of his own upbringing. The Tender Bar shares a lot in common with Good Will Hunting, a film that Affleck says was largely inspired by his own upbringing.

A Movie Star Plays Other Stars to Perfection

Similarly, Affleck’s experience under the scrutiny of the media spotlight has put him in a unique position to capture the mindset of famous movie stars. Who else could relate to iconic Superman television star George Reeve, who seemed earmarked for success early in his career before suffering a critical decline, not being taken seriously, devolving into depression and alcoholism, and embarrassed by the press? Hollywoodland gave him the opportunity to add his own insights on Reeve, whose actual death has inspired theories and conspiracies for generations. Affleck didn’t choose to focus on Reeve as an “unsolved case,” and his interpretation of what caused him to take his own life are thoughtfully and respectfully handled.

'Argo' and 'The Last Duel' Prove Affleck's Talent

Image via 20th Century Fox

Argo was obviously a story that Affleck would be naturally inclined to; it’s a film that celebrates the power of craftsmanship, creativity, and artistry to create real change, and manages to satirize all elements of the film industry in a humorous way. Affleck’s character Tony Mendez is an outsider from Hollywood who is overwhelmed by the studio process, and it’s not an anomaly that Affleck has always framed himself as someone that never really fit in within the industry’s standards. He’s not a typical movie star, and didn’t earn his career based on his family name. He represents the hardworking everyman in the same way that Mendez did, and they just so happen to both be loving fathers as well. Affleck has never failed to mention his love of his children, and Argo ends with a touching moment of Mendez and his son playing with Star Wars action figures after his return from the Middle East.

At the same time, that doesn’t mean that Affleck doesn’t always take himself seriously! The Last Duel gave him the chance to play the exaggerated French lord Count Pierre d'Alençon, who abuses his power due to his personal hatred of Sir Jean de Carrouges (Damon) and his friendship with Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver). Outside of the natural humor that comes with seeing Affleck making fun of Damon, there is something somewhat familiar underneath Affleck’s thick French accent. He captures the sort of haughty arrogance of someone who doesn’t appreciate what they have in front of them, and doesn’t quite realize the ramifications of their excessive indulgences. Perhaps, it gives a little insight on Affleck’s musings about the way he acted earlier in his career.

History often gives us inspiration, and Affleck’s story is an inspiring one in its own right. He’s someone who has experienced both the heights and lows of a career in Hollywood, and received a great deal of both praise and criticism. There’s something very generous about Affleck’s performances, which speaks to his intentionality. If he feels that there’s a story that’s worth telling, he’ll do his best to bring it to life in a respectful way.