Tickets are now officially on sale for The Accountant 2, the upcoming action sequel due in theaters on April 25. To celebrate seats going on sale, Collider is happy to partner with Alamo Drafthouse to unveil an exclusive clip of leading star Ben Affleck naming his five guest selects, or five of his favorite movies. Like most cinephiles, Affleck mentioned that it would be impossible to deliver his five favorite movies of all time because that list is always changing. However, that didn’t stop him from naming a few films he’s been enjoying recently, one of those being Conclave. The 2023 Oscar-winning epic stars Ralph Fiennes and Stanley Tucci, and Affleck praised the performances, directing, and cinematography while also sharing his surprise that a story about electing the next pope could be so compelling.

Affleck then looked to another movie that was comparable to The Accountant 2, which has elements of action and comedy, and he chose Midnight Run. The 1988 film stars Robert De Niro and Charles Grodin and was directed by Martin Brest. Affleck says Midnight Run is the perfect example of how to blend comedy, action, and entertainment spectacle, insisting that people should watch it. Affleck also shared his love for Se7en, the David Fincher-directed legal thriller that recently returned to theaters to celebrate its 30th anniversary. He praised it as one of the best serial killer movies ever and one of the most underrated movies of all time. Affleck’s final two picks went to The Usual Suspects (Benicio del Toro) and The Tree of Life (Brad Pitt). His honorable mentions were Jaws, Chinatown, and There Will Be Blood.

What Do We Know About ‘The Accountant 2’?

Ben Affleck will reprise his role as Christian Wolff in The Accountant 2, and Jon Bernthal will star alongside him as Braxton. J.K. Simmons is also back for another stint as Ray King, but it’s been confirmed that he will have a much smaller role to play in the sequel than he does in the original. Cynthia Addai-Robinson will also return as Marybeth Medina, but The Accountant 1 star Anna Kendrick will not reprise her role as Dana Cummings. Both films were directed by Gavin O’Connor.

The Accountant 2 hits theaters on April 25 and tickets for the film are on sale now.