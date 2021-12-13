Deep Water may still be flowing along after all, according to Deadline. After being taken off Disney's calendar last week, the 20th Century Studios and New Regency film has reportedly been picked up by streaming network Hulu, who will give the Adrian Lyne directed feature a domestic release, while Amazon will handle the film's international release. Although the upcoming erotic thriller, starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, was to land on theater screens on January 14th, 2022, the streaming platforms have yet to release the film’s debut date.

Lyne is no stranger to creating sexually-driven thriller blockbuster hits. The director received a nomination at the 1988 Oscars for Best Director for his work in Paramount’s groundbreaking thriller, Fatal Attraction, which starred Glenn Close and Michael Douglas. Along with taking home the Oscar nomination, the film also earned over $320 million globally. Deep Water will mark the director’s first time back behind the camera since the 2002 erotic thriller Unfaithful, starring Richard Gere and Diane Lane.

Deep Water, which takes its story from Patricia Highsmith’s novel by the same name, tells the story of Vic (Affleck) and Melinda Van Allen (de Armas). The pair are in a toxic marriage, both just as unhappy as the other but unwilling to get a divorce. Out of ideas of how to save their relationship, the couple decides to open the marriage up and each begins to see people outside of their relationship. However, things quickly go south as those that are close to the duo vanish only to wind up dead under mysterious circumstances.

The novel was adapted by Zach Helm and Sam Levinson, and also stars Tracy Letts, Rachel Blanchard, Dash Mihok, Lil Rel Howery, Jacob Elordi, Kristen Connolly, and Jade Fernandez.

The movie may also perform better via the streaming services versus a theatrical release at the time due to the low turnout numbers that are wreaking havoc on adult attracting films around the country. Steven Spielberg’s anticipated release of his retelling of the beloved musical West Side Story opened over the weekend to only $10.5 million. The numbers for West Side Story pale in comparison to the projected $135 million - $155 million opening weekend for the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home showing that blockbuster films are the big money makers right now. Whatever the case is for Deep Water, we are just happy that the film is getting released no matter what platform that may be on. There is currently no release date for Deep Water.

