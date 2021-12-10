The psychological thriller Deep Water has been officially pulled from the release schedule. On Thursday, Disney’s 20th Century Studios announced the film would not debut on its initial release date of January 14, 2022, but did not give a reason behind the decision.

The film, which had already experienced release delays, was initially set to premiere in November 2020 before being pushed to August 2021 and finally to the now-canceled January 2022 date. There is no information about when the film’s new release date will be or if there will be one at all.

Deep Water stars Ben Affleck (Justice League) and Ana De Armas (Knives Out) as husband-and-wife Vic and Melinda Van Allen, whose loveless marriage is held together by a deal in which Melinda can take as many lovers as she wishes, so long as she never abandons her family. This results in the couple playing twisted mind games with each other as Vic grows increasingly jealous and the games become deadly when those around the couple begin mysteriously dying. The film is based on the novel of the same name by author Patricia Highsmith.

Deep Water is directed by Adrian Lyne (Fatal Attraction, Flashdance) and was set to be the director’s return to filmmaking after a 20-year hiatus. The film also stars Tracy Letts, Rachel Blanchard, Lil Rel Howery, Dash Mihok, Jacob Elordi, Finn Wittrock, Kristen Connolly, and Jade Fernandez in supporting roles. Credited as the screenwriters are Zach Helm and Sam Levinson.

No footage or photography from the film has been released by the studios, concerning fans more as its premiere is pushed back once again. Some theorize the film would debut on Hulu as a result of Disney’s acquisition of the studio, while others are fearful that the film will simply not be released. As of writing, neither Disney nor 20th Century Studios have commented on the film’s delay.

