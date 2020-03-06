Ben Affleck Breaks Down Iconic Characters, Gets Candid about ‘Justice League’ Problems

While making the rounds to promote the upcoming film The Way Back, the one and only Ben Affleck made time to break down some of his most iconic characters and spill some juicy Justice League insights. Affleck has been all kinds of candid about his personal life during this latest bout of promotional duties (exhibit A: a recent chat with the New York Times), so it should come as no surprise that candor has extended to his working history, too.

In a video interview with GQ magazine, Affleck opens up about his characters in films like Dazed and Confused, Armageddon, Pearl Harbor, The Town, Argo, and his DCEU pics Batman v Superman and Justice League. We’ll get to those previous roles in a sec, but what’s of real interest right up top are Affleck’s comments about his time spent as Batman working on these two Warner Bros. features. For his part, Affleck began the segment by reflection on Justice League, sharing with GQ that “Justice League was unfortunately touched by some personal tragedy — a death in (director) Zack’s [Synder] family. And like I say, sometimes things sort of work and gel and sometimes you seem to be having one problem after another,” before mentioning he “really loved” working on Batman v Superman. His Justice League comment seems to imply that working on the film was tough and not because of Snyder’s departure despite not elaborating on the remark.

Affleck continues in the interview, telling GQ about stepping down from playing Batman for good:

“I had my fill of that. They said, ‘Would you like to direct and star in a solo Batman movie?’ And I found that, at some point, I had lost my enthusiasm or passion for it. And I thought this should really be made by someone who for whom it’s their wildest dream come true. It was clear to me it was time to move on.”

Affleck dedicated a few years to portraying the storied DC Comics character before stepping down in 2017 while developing a solo Batman movie he was meant to direct and star in. That movie, The Batman, is now being directed by Matt Reeves and stars Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader.

In addition to serving up the tea on his time as Batman, Affleck also opened up about the thrill of working with the late Robin Williams on Good Will Hunting, how he learned to be a screenwriter and filmmaker from his time spent on the sets of Dazed and Confused with Richard Linklater and later, Chasing Amy with Kevin Smith, and just how bananas it was making Armageddon.

You can watch Affleck break down all of his iconic characters, including Batman, for GQ below. For more, check out our review of Affleck’s upcoming film, The Way Back.