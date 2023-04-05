The evolution of Ben Affleck’s career has been one of the most fascinating news stories to hit the entertainment media landscape in the past few decades. Affleck has seemingly held almost every imaginable position in the industry, and he’s always been offering insightful commentary on his past roles in interviews. Affleck was a young hotshot superstar thanks to his Academy Award win for Best Original Screenplay with his childhood friend Matt Damon, and had a brief run of success before becoming a bit of a laughing stock during his career slump. Between making a comeback as a director, winning an Oscar for Best Picture, subsequently failing as Batman, going through a highly-publicized scandal, and then having another comeback as a director and actor has taught Affleck a thing or two. He’s terrific when he’s vulnerable, and strangely, Affleck is best when he’s at his most pathetic.

Ben Affleck Has Had a Career of Ups and Downs

There’s no secret formula to what makes an Affleck role a success, but in general, it’s his more intimate work that succeeds most prominently. Good Will Hunting is a great summation of Affleck’s career trajectory, as he drew from his own upbringing and was comfortable being the schlubby best friend, and not the young, brilliant genius. As an actor, the roles that have earned him the most praise are when he’s simply playing a normal guy caught in extraordinary circumstances; Gone Girl, The Company Men, The Way Back, The Tender Bar, Changing Lanes, and To the Wonder come to mind. His most evident failures have been the roles where he attempts to lose that vulnerability that makes him so special; that includes performances in Daredevil, Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, Pearl Harbor, and Reindeer Games.

To look for further evidence that Affleck gives better dramatic performances when he’s willing to be more vulnerable, simply examine his directorial work. He crafts small, intimate dramas, and his self-directed performances have never been as flawless, super cool characters. He’s able to capture the relatable nature of a struggling thief in The Town, an overworked secret agent in Argo, a heartbroken criminal in Live by Night, and most recently, the stressed-out executive of a major brand in his new film AIR. A bank robber, a CIA spy, a veteran mobster, and a famous real-life figure could be emotionally detached roles, but it’s the authenticity that Affleck brings to them that makes them so engaging.

Ben Affleck Can Play Embarrassed Men

Even those who haven’t seen a majority of Affleck’s films probably know a lot about him due to the fact that he’s constantly in the public spotlight; Affleck’s divorce, substance abuse issues, allegations of sexual misconduct, depression, and most recently, his commentary on the future of theatrical distribution are constantly making headlines. It gives him the uncanny and wholly unique ability to play characters who are in the middle of a public relations scandal. Nick Dunne quickly becomes the most hated man in America in Gone Girl, and his affairs are made public as his life falls apart. The moments when Dunne feels most authentic are when he’s publicly shamed and struggles to take account of his flaws. He opens up with honesty and the ability to criticize himself, which is something Affleck already does in real life.

Similarly, he’s also able to play characters who are at rock bottom, yet try their darndest to still leave a positive impact on those that they are close to. In the underrated thriller State of Play, he’s once again playing a publicly shamed character whose sexual affairs become public knowledge, but this time he’s an honest politician. Congressman Stephen Collins isn’t trying to deny he is to blame, but nonetheless, he tries to expose unpatriotic actions by U.S. armed services. Similarly, he gives his most intimate and honest performance yet in The Way Back, the story of a former basketball star with addiction issues who begins to reckon with his decisions and tries to engage with his passion; if you replace “basketball” with “film,” that describes Affleck perfectly.

The Best Ben Affleck Characters Are Average Men

It’s also notable that Affleck’s most endearing characters are just “average Joes” that don’t have any extraordinary powers. In The Tender Bar, Uncle Charlie isn’t some Yoda-like soothsayer mentor that gives the writing prodigy JR Maguire (Tye Sheridan) brilliant insights. Rather, he gives him the sort of plain-spoken knowledge about drinking, women, practical skills, and his career so that JR has a sense of what an average man’s life looks like. In Chasing Amy, he purposefully plays a character who is frankly wrong about the LGBTQ community and has to open up his mind. While elements of the film haven’t aged well, Affleck’s earnest ability to open up conversations makes it worth revisiting.

In fact, all of Affleck’s collaborations with Kevin Smith have centered around him being at his most pathetic; he even gets to play an over-the-top, incompetent version of himself! He’s had few moments that are as unflinchingly honest as his brief cameo as his Chasing Amy character Holden McNeil in Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. Holden talks directly to the audience and makes oblique references to his own career, particularly his role as Bruce Wayne. Holden acknowledges that he’s no longer the star anymore, and he’s come to grips with that. He even manages to give a self-aware reference to the infamous “Save Martha” moment that became the most widely-circulated meme of 2016.

'AIR' Is a Great Metaphor for Ben Affleck's Career

It’s unsurprising that Affleck failed twice to bring a beloved comic book character to life; neither Matt Murdock nor Bruce Wayne is without flaws, but their weaknesses are less emotionally tangible. In the end, both Affleck’s Daredevil and Batman end up being victorious and easily overcoming the odds, and they’re both rooted in being right about absolutely everything. In real life, Affleck has frequently admitted that he’s made mistakes. AIR is a great metaphor for Affleck’s career because it unpacks the hard work, dedication, and ability to learn that go into making a legend. Just because Nike succeeded in gaining Michael Jordan’s allegiance doesn’t mean that their road to victory was a cakewalk. The same goes for Ben Affleck's career.