Ben Affleck, one of Hollywood's most talented active filmmakers, writers, and actors, isn't a stranger to moviegoers. This year alone, he has only released two films, Air and Hypnotic, both of which are in quite different genres.

Affleck isn't a mediocre actor because he has taken on numerous roles in the film industry, received an Oscar for his contributions, and more. As a result, his filmography rarely includes any low-quality productions. Following the release of his two most recent movies, fans of Affleck should see several of his best-known movies throughout his 40+ year career.

10 ‘Daddy and Them’ (2001)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 86%

Daddy and Them follows Ruby (Laura Dern) and Claude Montgomery (Billy Bob Thornton), a highly insecure and envious couple who must visit their extended family in Arkansas to lend their support when Claude’s uncle is arrested for attempted murder. Affleck played Lawrence Bowen, the other half of the married lawyer duo the family visits for legal advice.

Thanks to the superb work of everyone involved and Thornton's insightful writing and directing, these damaged individuals appear incredibly authentic. Despite having little screen time, Affleck does a terrific job playing his character and expertly strikes a mix between humor and drama.

9 ‘Chasing Amy’ (1997)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 87%

Chasing Amy follows two comic book artists, Holden (Affleck) and Banky (Jason Lee), whose everything is going well for them until they encounter a fellow artist named Alyssa (Joey Lauren Adams). Holden quickly falls for her; however, when he learns that she is a lesbian, his hopes are dashed.

Chasing Amy forgoes political correctness to examine sexual identity with more consideration than most films made at that time, and it does so with some excellent punches at racial and gender stereotypes. Additionally, Affleck and Lee have great chemistry as longtime friends, thanks to their matching hipster goatees and skepticism.

8 ‘Gone Girl’ (2014)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 88%

Based on Gillian Flynn’s 2012 novel,Gone Girlfollows Nick Dunne (Affleck), who reports his wife’s, Amy (Rosamund Pike), missing on their fifth wedding anniversary. Nick's portrayal of a happy marriage starts to fall apart due to pressure from the authorities and an intensifying media frenzy.

David Fincher uses a variety of techniques, including sharp cinematography, evocative sound design, and a powerful score, to produce a compelling story that sells an intriguing thriller that will soon go on to be a classic. Though Affleck's portrayal falls short of Pike's in terms of brilliance, he does an excellent job of convincing the audience to both despise and care about his character in just about every scene.

7 ‘The Town’ (2010)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%

The Town follows a Boston bank robber named Doug (Affleck) who starts to catch feelings with a victim (Rebecca Hall) of one of his earlier heists as he while his gang attempts to loot Fenway Park for one more score.

Affleck served in three roles in the movie, including co-writer, director, and actor, demonstrating that his talent extends beyond his good looks. Moreover, being a native of Boston, he knows clearly the ins and outs of the city, thus, he uses a rich plot and compelling characters to bring the neighborhood to life on screen.

6 ‘Shakespeare in Love’ (1998)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%

Shakespeare in Love tells the fictional love story of playwright William Shakespeare (Joseph Fiennes) and Viola de Lesseps (Gwyneth Paltrow) when Shakespeare is composing Romeo and Juliet. Affleck portrayed the leading tragedian Ned Alleyn who secures the role of Mercutio in the play.

Shakespeare in Love has a lot of complexity and insight into the nature of show business aside from romance. Additionally, it is obvious that the film restores one of our civilization's greatest geniuses to the forefront of consciousness, despite the controversies surrounding it and its Oscar for Best Picture win.

5 ‘Dazed and Confused’ (1993)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%

Taking place on the last day of school at a local high school in a small town in Texas in 1976, Dazed and Confused follows two groups of eighth graders and a group of high school juniors as they attempt to get high, wasted, or laid. Affleck played Fred O'Bannion, a senior who, having failed to graduate, is taking part in the hazing custom for a second time.

In just 100 minutes, director Richard Linklaters manages to depict a rich pageant of high school life in 1976 while drawing on nostalgia without becoming lost in it. Dazed and Confused also successfully and accurately captures the spirit of the 1970s in America and skillfully combines the drama and coming-of-age genres.

4 ‘Air’ (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%

Based on actual circumstances around the start of the basketball sneaker brand Air Jordan,Air follows a Nike employee named Sonny Vaccaro (Matt Damon) and how he guided Nike in their pursuit of Michael Jordan (played by Damian Delano Young), the greatest basketball player in history.

The most recent picture that Affleck both directed and starred in, Air, immediately rises to the top of the list of the most rewatchable movies of the year with its quick pacing, outstanding acting, and genuinely enjoyable script. Just like their roles in The Last Duel, Affleck once again excels in his role as an out-of-the-loop nobleman who is subtly irritated by a brash underling played by Damon.

3 ‘Gone Baby Gone’ (2007)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95%

Based on the 1998 novel of the same name by Dennis Lehane, Gone Baby Gone follows two Boston private detectives (played by Casey Affleck and Michelle Monaghan) who are looking for a little child who was taken from her single mother's Dorchester residence.

Affleck made a tremendous splash with his feature film directing debut, taking up a moral conundrum with stunning conviction. He also appears to have found his true calling in Hollywood since he is a gifted filmmaker with a bold vision. Additionally, he gives Boston an authentic tone and treats it as a character in the story, just like any other human being.

2 ‘Argo’ (2012)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96%

Based on the true stop, Argo takes place during the 1979 American hostage crisis in Iran and follows a CIA agent, played by Affleck, who undertakes a risky operation to rescue six Americans in Tehran while posing as a Hollywood director looking for a site for a science fiction movie.

Argo is another film by Affleck that he works on both sides of the camera, and it's incredibly stunning and masterfully made, with the great tension occasionally causing viewers to forget to breathe. Additionally, the movie is not just a political thriller but also a fascinating account of Middle Eastern political history and cinema.

1 ‘Good Will Hunting’ (1997)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97%

Good Will Hunting follows the titular character (Matt Damon), 20 years old, of South Boston, a self-taught natural genius recently released from prison. However, because he lacks a distinct life purpose, he requires a psychologist's (Robin Williams) assistance to achieve it.

Although the film places Affleck in a more prominent position behind the camera, it is Affleck and Damon's boyhood friendship-chemistry and their humorous rivalry that creates the film's enchantment. Additionally, it establishes Boston as a superb supporting character in Affleck's later films, emphasizes its atmosphere, and raises the film's overall objective to a new level.

