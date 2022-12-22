The DC Extended Universe, along with its parent company, Warner Bros, has experienced a tumultuous 2022, from canceled projects, mixed reception of tent-pole releases, and massive executive changeover. Perhaps the lone bright spot in the midst of their creative and financial turmoil was the recent announcement that, along with Peter Safran, James Gunn would be in charge of DC Studios, overseeing all future studio productions. This is a step in the right direction for Warner Bros. With a filmmaker like Gunn rather than a business executive at the creative helm of these projects, the films of the DCEU have the chance to break out of their rut. A move that shows that DC is ready to succeed again is the latest comment from Gunn, where he has expressed interest in getting the Zack Snyder-verse's Batman, Ben Affleck​​​​​​, in the director's chair.

What Ben Affleck Can Bring as a Director

Affleck would bring more to adaptations of DC Comics beyond just his sturdy screen presence as Bruce Wayne. As a director, he has reached one of the highest artistic achievements: directing a Best Picture winner at the Academy Awards with Argo. His two prior films, The Town and Gone Baby Gone were also critical hits. The kind of critical appreciation that DC adaptations used to garner routinely, such as with Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy, could be sought after again under Affleck's direction. It is not as if Affleck is an extremely highbrow visionary with subversive cinematic language, but he possesses enough sophisticated traits to elevate the comics for the screen. His films carry a gritty and authentic weight to them. DC films have thrived off of this characteristic. He also has the capability to bring in a secondary audience outside the DC fan base by making the oftentimes convoluted narratives of individual comic book movies more accessible.

As a director, Affleck is the consummate professional. He has an acute sense of tone, pacing, and narrative structure. These aspects of moviemaking are inevitably taken for granted, but the classical nature of Affleck's storytelling would be a breath of fresh air for the DCU. Along with their tonal consistency, his films never attempt to be something more profound than actuality. The one instance of his films vowing for something more ambitious, Live by Night, was his least successful film and conspicuously the last time he directed as of date, which was in 2016. While they can be a lofty text to adapt, the right DC comic could be the proper rediscovery of his talents behind the camera. The star/director's finest skill might be his ability to draw out great performances from his actors on-screen. His first three films earned Oscar nominations for acting from Amy Ryan, Jeremy Renner, and Alan Arkin, respectively. Ryan and Renner, in particular, reached uncharted territories with their dynamic performances, each serving as the heart of their respective films.

Affleck's Films Pay Homage to Classic Hollywood Genres

One of Affleck's most refined attributes as a director is his utilization of classic Hollywood genres. Gone Baby Gone was his modern take on the film noir/detective story. The Town was his rendition of the heist drama and Argo was his homage to the political thriller of the 1970s. It has been a common trend of the past where directors of comic book adaptations seek to elevate their movies to the perceived status of "prestige cinema" by citing classical influences as the Russo Brothers did by likening The Winter Soldier as following in the footsteps of the conspiracy thrillers of Alan J. Pakula. DC experienced the same practice by Todd Phillips with the matter-of-fact influences from Martin Scorsese that were embedded into Joker. While Phillips' film could be seen as pompous with its desperate bid to be viewed as "important," an Affleck DC film that uses a classical genre or artistic template as the hook of the film will not have the same kind of pretentiousness. Affleck knows who he is as an artist. There is nothing fussy about his style or his career arc.

The DCU Needs More Unique Artistic Voices

A fruitful collaboration between James Gunn and Affleck has the potential to be a turning point for the DCU. While many would be surprised to see a relic of the Snyder days in Affleck returning to a DC vowing for a clean slate, his presence should be welcomed under Gunn's overarching vision. Additionally, more unique voices would be a great fit for the new model. Directors who are handed a comic series to adapt and interpret through their own tastes would make for better movies as well as diversify a genre as oversaturated as superheroes. Gunn's talks with Affleck about directing are a good indicator of the correct mindset that DC ought to be taking in this new era. DC is at its weakest when it tries to reach the same heights of expansive world-building as Marvel. The isolated stories controlled by one artistic voice, such as Phillips and Matt Reeves with The Batman, while often divisive among fans and critics, are at the very least provocative.

What Would a Ben Affleck-Directed DCU Film Look Like?

Additionally, the mutually shared interest between Affleck and Gunn teaming up is a positive sign after the former expressed frustrations with working under the stress and chaos of movies based on IP, which led to Affleck's departure from his stand-alone Batman movie. Blockbusters of the magnitude of comic book adaptations are not what he is destined for. Affleck has stated in the past that his main motivation behind putting on the Batsuit was for his kids. Taking the helm of a smaller project based on a lesser popular comic would be ideal for Affleck's creative aspirations, and without the burden of playing the on-screen hero, the pressure on him eases. As he was prone to do throughout his directorial career, Affleck is capable of elevating an unknown actor into a star as the lead of a brand-new hero. The actor/director appears to be at another crossroads in his career, similar to the valley he was in at the time of pursuing directing. This only begs the question, if the second Ben Affleck renaissance were to commence as director of a new DC project, what would his take be? Whatever comic series it may be, there is no doubt that he would have something up his sleeve, perhaps a Hitchcockian thriller, to infuse into the vast world of DC superheroes.