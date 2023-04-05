Ben Affleck has been a consistent presence in the American film industry for the past 30 or so years now, and has experienced a career that's gone through numerous changes. For example, he started out acting in smaller films during the 1990s, but became a big-name lead actor by the end of that decade. Additionally, he also co-wrote the critically acclaimed Good Will Hunting with Matt Damon in 1997, and then by 2007, began working as a director as well. Furthermore, he proved capable of starring in many of the movies he directed, too.

He's worked steadily in the movie business in these various capacities, and now has an impressive body of work that just continues to grow year after year. His latest film sees him in the director's chair for a fifth time, and acting in a supporting role, with 2023's Air, a movie about how Nike signed a business deal with basketball legend Michael Jordan in the mid-1980s. Its theatrical release means now's a good time to rank Affleck's directorial efforts so far from worst to best (and excluding any movies he acted in or wrote without directing).

5 'Live by Night' (2016)

Image Via Warner Bros.

Unfortunately, Live by Night is the only weak link in what's otherwise a very good filmography from Affleck as a director. Still, one less-than-stellar movie out of five isn't too terrible, and to Affleck's credit, Live by Night is far from a complete misfire on every level. It's an ambitious gangster drama set around the Prohibition era, and does feature a handful of supporting performances that are all pretty good, it generally looks nice visually throughout, and there are a couple of action sequences that certainly deliver.

RELATED: The Ben Affleck Post-Oscar Movie That No One Saw (But Should)

But overall, it's a film that never quite comes together or feels coherent. That may be because Affleck shot for the stars too hastily in making a film on this scale, with numerous characters, plot threads, and years covered, or it may be because the studio stepped in and altered his vision for the worse. It certainly feels like the latter could've happened, as the oftentimes jarring editing and constant narration give the impression that Live by Night was once a much longer (and probably better) film that got brutally cut down to just over two hours, becoming a bit of a disappointment in the process.

4 'Gone Baby Gone' (2007)

Even if Gone Baby Gone isn't quite as good as some of Ben Affleck's later directorial efforts, it should be said first and foremost that it is a very strong feature film directing debut. It's also the only feature film he's directed where he doesn't appear in any capacity, with the lead role here instead going to his brother, Casey Affleck. The plot follows two private detectives in Boston tasked with investigating a four-year-old girl's disappearance.

It starts with that simple premise, but finds various avenues to traverse as it goes along, becoming a surprisingly sprawling crime/mystery movie in the process. For his first full-length movie, Ben Affleck does a very good job behind the camera, and the performances by his brother and the rest of the cast all work well, too. It might not be as memorable or striking as his very best movies, but Gone Baby Gone definitely shouldn't be overlooked, even while not quite representing Ben Affleck at his very best.

3 'Air' (2023)

Image via Amazon Studios

Ben Affleck's most recent movie sits right in the middle of his filmography overall, when it comes to ranking the five features he's directed so far. That movie is Air, and it's a breezy, entertaining, and just all-around well-made film that's based on the true story of how Nike designed the Air Jordan line of basketball shoes while working to make a deal with a then up-and-coming Michael Jordan, who ended up entering into a partnership with the business at the age of 21.

RELATED: ‘Air’ Review: Ben Affleck’s Story of Michael Jordan and Nike Is a Slam Dunk

It doesn't rewrite any screenwriting or filmmaking rules, but it tells an interesting story in a way that's fun to watch, even for viewers who aren't usually interested in basketball. Good dialogue, compelling performances, and a pace that never slows down keep Air engaging throughout, and a definite crowd-pleaser. It feels like a movie with enthusiasm and heart behind it, and it shows on-screen, making the best qualities of Air hard to resist, even if it's unabashedly formulaic in the end.

2 'The Town' (2010)

For anyone disappointed by the crime storyline present in Live by Night, one of Affleck's prior films - The Town - offers a great deal more with a somewhat/sometimes similar premise. It's a fast-paced and exciting movie that centers around bank heists, following the leader of a gang of thieves who falls for the branch manager of a bank he robbed. This puts his whole life in danger, given there's a persistent FBI agent on his tail who may be able to exploit the thief letting his guard down emotionally.

It certainly excels as a thriller, and when it comes to action scenes, it's genuinely explosive and engrossing to watch. It's a beefier and more confident movie than Affleck's previous Gone Baby Gone, and while that movie showed he had talent as a director, The Town cemented him as more than a one-trick pony, and a filmmaker to watch going forward. For those who were watching, they'd soon find out that the best was still to come...

1 'Argo' (2012)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Ben Affleck's best movie also happens to be the one that he got the most critical acclaim for, and the one that even managed to win an Oscar for Best Picture. That film was 2012's Argo, which is a historical drama/thriller that tells a bizarre true story involving a CIA operation to make a fake movie in Iran, all the while being there for the genuine (and top-secret) purpose of extracting six Americans trapped there during a period of conflict.

Even if the film weren't great, it's the kind of thing where the novelty of the story would still make it entertaining. Thankfully, the filmmaking is up to the task of complementing the wild true story, and so Argo ends up being an immensely satisfying film. Like most Ben Affleck movies, it has an impressive cast all doing good work, and for Argo specifically, it balances drama, thrills, and humor in a way that ends up being very hard to dislike.

NEXT: The 2012 Oscars 10 Years On: Ranking The Best Picture Nominees From Worst to Best