Following the announcement that the new Superman movie will not see Henry Cavill reprise his role, new information about a potential director has been revealed. James Gunn has confirmed Ben Affleck could take on the role, having expressed interest in directing for DC Studios.

In a response to Gunn’s recent Twitter revelation that a new Superman movie was underway, Gunn has revealed that he is interested in Affleck as director. “Met with Ben yesterday precisely because he wanted to direct and we want him to direct,” Gunn tweeted in response to a fan asking if Affleck, who starred in several Batman films, including as the titular character in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), would direct the new film. Gunn confirmed his interest in Affleck being director, but not whether it would be for the movie. “We just have to find the right project,” he added. “We don’t know who is directing yet,” he wrote in an earlier tweet.

Whilst known primarily for his acting work, Affleck has directed several films. These include Live By Night (2016), Argo (2012), and most recently, the upcoming film Air Jordan, which tells the story of shoe salesman Sonny Vaccaro and his pursuit to have Michael Jordan represent Nike.

Affleck’s interest in directing for DC Studios comes after the news that a new Superman film is underway. “Peter and I have a DC slate ready to go, which we couldn’t be more over-the-moon about; we’ll be able to share some exciting information about our first projects at the beginning of the new year,” came Gunn’s first announcement this evening. “Among those on the slate is Superman. In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman’s life.”

The new Superman film was also announced to be starring a new actor, rather than having Cavill reprise his role. “The character will not be played by Henry Cavill,” Gunn confirmed, assuring fans that Henry is still going to be part of DC Studios. “But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we’re big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future.”

In response, Cavill took to his official Instagram account to reveal he would be stepping down from the role he has played in several movies. “For those who have been by my side through the years… we can mourn for a bit, but then we must remember… Superman is still around. Everything he stands for still exists, and the examples he sets for us are still there!” Cavill wrote, adding that he “respected” the studio’s decision to have him step down. “My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for never will.”

More news about the new movie will follow.