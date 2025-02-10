Ben Affleck’s latest Super Bowl commercial for Dunkin’ has officially dropped, and this time, the world's most unusual cinematic universe has just brought in some new faces, including his brother Casey Affleck, Succession’s Jeremy Strong, former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, and Donnie Wahlberg from New Kids on the Block. And, if that wasn’t enough, Clerks duo Jay and Silent Bob (Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith) even make a cameo in the extended version. This year’s ad, titled DunKings 2: The Movie, is a chaotic fusion of cinema and coffee. Originally airing as a 60-second spot during Super Bowl LIX, the full-length version goes way further in expanding on last year’s “DunKings” saga, taking the Afflecks and company to Java Jam, a fictional battle-of-the-bands-style competition where coffee brands fight for supremacy.

“Forget those suckers, Matt Damon and Tom Brady don’t have the heart of a champion,” Affleck says in the ad, explaining their absence from the sequel. Instead, he recruits Belichick, who roasts their competition. “Sounds like what’s in my garbage disposal,” he quips after hearing the Barista Buds’ overcomplicated coffee order. You tell 'em, Bill, we like our coffee black too.

Meanwhile, Strong leans deep into method acting by ignoring the jibes of Brian Cox to quite literally immerse himself in Dunkin’ coffee grounds to prepare for the big event. The ad also takes shots at the coffee industry’s more pretentious offerings, with Casey Affleck delivering a perfect jab: “Nobody wants a goat milk double half-caf soy milk cap. You could just brew it. It’s beans and water.”

Ben Affleck's Dunkin' Ads History

Before Ben Affleck was directing Dunkin’s own coffee-laced cinematic universe, he was already deeply tied to the brand thanks to his Boston roots and well-documented obsession with Dunkin’ coffee — just like many of us. Over the years, his Super Bowl ads have only reinforced his status as the king of Dunkin'. Affleck’s first Dunkin’ ad, which aired during the 2023 Super Bowl, saw him working the drive-thru at a Dunkin’ location, serving unsuspecting customers. The highlight was a cameo from Jennifer Lopez, who pulled up to find her husband working at the coffee chain and demanded to know, “What are you doing? Is this what you do when you say you're going to work?”

Affleck doubled down in 2024, forming the fictional boy band “The DunKings” alongside Matt Damon and Tom Brady. The Super Bowl commercial featured the trio in matching Dunkin’ tracksuits performing their anthem, Don’t Dunk Away at My Heart.

For more updates on the Dunkin’ Cinematic Universe, stay tuned to Collider. Even we can't believe we just wrote that.