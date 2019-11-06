Ben Affleck to Star in ‘Hypnotic’, a New Action-Thriller From Robert Rodriguez

0

Ben Affleck has lined up yet another big project in his 2020 schedule with the forthcoming Hypnotic, which brings him together with director Robert Rodriguez. Affleck is already looking at a busy year or so, with his commitments to Ridley Scott‘s The Last Duel, Ghost Army, and Witness For the Prosecution also in the books.

Per a press release, Affleck is the lead of (and currently the only actor attached to) Rodriguez’s Hypnotic. The action-thriller tells the story of “a detective (Affleck) who becomes entangled in a mystery involving his missing daughter and a secret government program–while investigating a string of impossible high-end heists.” It looks like Affleck is going back into some comfortable territory with this action pic — and I’m definitely not mad about it.

Hypnotic was co-written by Rodriguez and Max Borenstein (Kong: Skull Island). Filming is slated to begin in April 2020. The flick is backed by Studio 8 and Solstice Studios and will seemingly be the first of many films produced under this partnership. Credited as producers on Hypnotic are Rodriguez, Studio 8 CEO Jeff Robinov, and Robinov’s colleages Guy Danella and John Graham. Solstice is taking the lead on U.S. distribution and international sales.

In a statement accompanying the announcement of Affleck joining Hypnotic, Robinov commented,

“Working with Ben on his award-winning projects, including Argo and The Town, I have seen how his versatility and creativity has made him one of the most talented filmmakers both in front of and behind the camera. It’s very meaningful to be collaborating with Ben again on this uniquely riveting suspense thriller, and I know he and Robert will make a terrific film together.”

Rodriguez is keeping the momentum going with Hypnotic, which follows relatively close to the release of Alita: Battle Angel, the director’s most recent work, earlier this year. With filming beginning in April, there’s zero doubt in my mind this is the last we’ll be hearing about Hypnotic. Stay tuned for more.