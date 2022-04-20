Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are lacing up their shoes for another project, as the two are set to oversee a sports marketing drama on Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro. Damon will portray Vaccaro and Affleck will play Nike co-founder Steve Knight, with the film capturing their dogged pursuit of a partnership with NBA legend Michael Jordan. Amazon Studios and Skydance Sports are in the process of finalizing their deal for the film.

The story of Vaccaro and Knight is fairly well-known at this point, being captured briefly in the sports docuseries The Last Dance, as well as in Knight's memoir Shoe Dog. This material is undoubtedly in very good hands with Affleck and Damon for several reasons. Aside from being accomplished actors and Academy Award-winning screenwriters, the two also have their fair share with capturing real, dramatic stories on screen. Affleck directed the 2012 film Argo (which won Best Picture), and Damon has recently starred in true story films like Ford v. Ferrari and Stillwater.

Per The Hollywood Reporter's exclusive report, "the story will focus on Vaccaro's relentless quest to sign Jordan to what was then the third-place shoe company, a journey that took him to Jordan's parents, and in particular his powerful, dynamic mother, as well as former coaches, advisers, and friends. Jordan will be a mythic figure hovering above the movie and never seen, even as Vaccaro tries to reach him by gaining access to those close to him and around him."

Related: 'The Last Duel': Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Jodie Comer & Nicole Holofcener on Making Their Medieval Drama Based on Actual Events

This will mark the first feature for Skydance Sports, which was founded by David Ellison. Sports dramas have been somewhat successful in recent years, with titles like Concussion, King Richard, and American Underdog. Damon and Affleck's film does sound unique and like it could be a bit more fun than those mentioned above. The Last Dance was a major hit and remains to garner viewers via Netflix, so there's certainly a strong launching pad for this film.

Affleck and Damon recently collaborated on Ridley Scott's film The Last Duel, which was criminally overlooked while in theatres. The duo is of course known for their work in Good Will Hunting, though they've also acted alongside each other in Chasing Amy, School Ties, and Dogma. Affleck will next be seen reprising his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman in The Flash, and he recently starred opposite Ana de Armas in the Hulu thriller Deep Water. Damon is currently filming Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, and will reprise his comedic cameo as Actor Loki in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Ali Wong to Bring Her Comedy Gold to Directing With Sheng Wang's Netflix Special

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

John Lutz (189 Articles Published) John Lutz is a Weekend Film/Television News Writer for Collider. He joined the team in the summer of 2021, but has been an avid fan and follower of the site for years. With a Bachelor's Degree in journalism, John has always enjoyed writing, particularly for film and television, going so far as to minor in film studies. He manages all of the written content for the independent podcast Post-Credit Brews, in addition to serving as a co-host. John is an avid fan of the MCU, action, and sci-fi films, but also enjoys a good thriller or work from a true cinematic auteur. His passion also extends into television, and he will riot if Bob Odenkirk doesn't win an Emmy Award by the end of Better Call Saul's run. More From John Lutz