Two of our most entertaining and reliable movie stars of the current era are Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, both of whom happen to be great friends and frequent collaborators on and off-screen. They've worked on a multitude of movies together over the years, ranging from small indie dramas to big Hollywood epics. Although they have appeared on screen together many times over the years, they somehow only have two credits for their shared screenplay efforts. 1997 saw the release of what is probably the duo's most beloved project - Good Will Hunting. Their screenplay collaborations would cease for 24 years, pressing pause until 2021's highly underrated The Last Duel, a film they wrote with Nicole Holofcener. This month marks the release of another banger in the Affleck/Damon canon with Air, a film that the two did not write together, but their partnership remains front and center on-screen. What better time to look back at the two movies that are the most deeply cemented in these guys' partnership?

How Affleck and Damon Met

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon seem to be the type of friends who joined forces purely because of the movie business, but their history goes back way further. The two met as kids when Damon was 10 and Affleck was eight. Both wanted to pursue careers in acting but would find their later teen years chasing different paths. Affleck had a brief stint as a student at the University of Vermont where he would study Spanish. Meanwhile, Damon attended Harvard but left before graduating to further pursue an acting career.

Affleck and Damon's Early On-Screen Appearances

The two spent their post-college years building up their respective acting careers. Technically, the first film they were in together was Field of Dreams as background extras at a Red Sox game, but really, they're nowhere to be found on screen. According to Damon, that experience was really just an excuse to go to Fenway Park. Their true first shared film was School Ties, a movie that stars recent Oscar winner Brendan Fraser front and center, but it does also stand as an entry in the Affleck/Damon canon. Damon's role as Charlie Dillon is much more prominent than Affleck's part as Chesty Smith, but it's still fun to see the two this early on in their careers. Affleck would appear in Buffy the Vampire Slayer as well as Dazed and Confused, meanwhile Damon was cutting his teeth in Geronimo: An American Legend. The two would both have parts in 1995's Glory Daze, as well as the 1997 Kevin Smith film Chasing Amy. 1997 would go on to be a landmark year in their individual and shared careers, not because of Chasing Amy, but because of another.

Their First Shared Screenplay, 'Good Will Hunting'

Good Will Hunting is the first true collaboration between Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. The film was directed by Gus Van Sant, a filmmaker who, up until then, had only really been working in the indie and arthouse movie stratospheres with projects like My Own Private Idaho and Even Cowgirls Get the Blues. The film follows Will Hunting, a janitor at MIT with a genius-level IQ who is helped to find direction in life by his psychologist, Dr. Sean Maguire (Robin Williams). Damon originally wrote the movie as a 40-page script for a class at Harvard but would go on to develop it further with the help of Affleck. The film was originally written as a psychological thriller, but would be changed for the better and shifted into a drama at the advice of Rob Reiner. The two shopped the film around together, almost landing on a deal that would have had the film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt. As interesting as that would have been, the movie just wouldn't have been the same without everyone's favorite duo.

Good Will Hunting was a massive success. The film would go on to make $225 million at the box office off of a budget of $10 million. The film rocks, with a sharp screenplay that is continually enhanced by its lead performers. Damon takes the lead as Will Hunting, meanwhile, Affleck rides third-billing as Chuckie Sullivan. Both are great in the film, but it's Robin Williams who steals the show. While Affleck and Damon's screenplay rules, no one else could play Maguire like Williams. His part is impeccably written, there's no doubt about that, but his particular presence in the film is unchangeable, and would win him Best Supporting Actor at the 70th Academy Awards. Affleck and Damon, on the other hand, would win the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay (don't forget their shared acceptance speech, one of the greatest ever).

A Return to Collaboration with 'The Last Duel'

After Good Will Hunting, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon were off. The two were immediately at the forefront of Hollywood's rising faces, and have continued to be two of the most prominent faces in the business. It would take 24 years for the two of them to collaborate on another screenplay though, which resulted in 2021's epic and gripping The Last Duel. The film was initially to be written by Shaun Grant, but after Ridley Scott came aboard, Damon and Affleck were chosen to pen the film alongside Nicole Holofcener. The film is based on the book The Last Duel: A True Story of Crime, Scandal, and Trial by Combat in Medieval France by Eric Jager, which chronicles a true judicial duel in medieval France. Both the film and the book follow Jean de Carrogues (Damon), a knight who challenges the knight Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver) to a duel after his wife, Marguerite de Carrouges (Jodie Comer), accuses Le Gris of raping her. The movie also has an interesting narrative structure and style, being told from three different perspectives and largely in flashbacks. Good Will Hunting is a universally known banger, but The Last Duel still deserves to have its praises sung. Affleck, Damon, and Holofcener's screenplay is masterful.

Of all the movies that took a box office blow due to the odd state of theatrical business during the pandemic, The Last Duel holds one of the saddest fates. It was a massive financial bomb, grossing only $30.6 million on a budget of $100 million, however, it did earn critical praise. The Last Duel is not only an underrated movie, but it's also one of the greatest movies of the decade so far. Like Good Will Hunting, Damon takes one of the leading roles as Jean de Carrogues, a character who appears noble at first, but with each new perspective, turns out to be a total scumbag. Affleck plays Count Pierre d'Alençon, a role that holds a lot of political importance in the film's story, but honestly, is played almost like comic relief. Affleck is so intentionally over the top and goofy in The Last Duel that, every time he appears, he steals the scene. He also rocks a hilarious haircut, that's always fun.

While people are out celebrating the return of Ben Affleck and Matt Damon on screen together with Air, they should also be going back to catch some of the projects that these guys have worked on together over the years. Sure, it's cool seeing them together on screen in something like Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, but they are at their best when they are collaborating, both in front of and behind the camera. Everyone knows Good Will Hunting rules, but it's never a bad choice to fire that classic up. The Last Duel, on the other hand, is a much less seen gem. Let's hope that in the future, that film is looked back on as a 21st-century classic.