Is the ‘McMillion$’ Movie Dead? Ben Affleck Gives Update on His Adaptation of the Monopoly Story

Are you one of the many understandably obsessed with HBO’s McMillions, the true-crime doc about the man who defrauded the McDonald’s Monopoly game for millions of dollars? Then you might recall that, at one point, Ben Affleck was set to direct Matt Damon in a film based on the same story for 20th Century Fox, tentatively titled McScam. Now, a lot has changed since 2018; Affleck is in a completely different place professionally and 20th Century Fox has re-branded underneath the Disney umbrella. So where does that leave McScam?

I asked Affleck when we sat down to discuss his upcoming sports drama, The Way Back, and the actor offered up some hopeful news. McScam is still in development with a new draft—presumably from original writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese (Deadpool)—in his hands. It’s now all a matter of priorities, both to the newly-minted 20th Century Studios and Affleck’s increasingly busy schedule. Here’s what he said:

“We’ve gotten a new draft. That’s really good. Hollywood’s a weird place, because the person who was running the studio when they bought that script, just left that job. And the studio that was going to make it got bought by another studio. So there’s these moments where things sort themselves out, and you sort of see “Is this still a priority, or are they really interested in different kinds of movies?” And I’m not sure whether or not, McScam, what kind of priority it is. We really like it. We’re still developing the script. I’m about to go shoot my part in this Ridley Scott movie [The Last Duel] that I wrote with Matt Damon and Nicole Holofcener. And so I finished [Deep Water] with Adrian Lyne, which was a lot of fun, and he’s a really interesting guy. It’s just so rewarding to work with directors that you can learn from and whose stories you got to get out. I mean, he’s telling stories about David Lean, you know what I mean? It’s incredible!”

Be on the lookout for our full interview with Ben Affleck and The Way Back director Gavin O’Connor next week. Until then, here is Affleck’s update on The Accountant 2.