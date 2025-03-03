The name Ben Affleck is one of the biggest and most recognizable in Hollywood. While the younger generation may know him more for his recent work in the DC Extended Universe as Batman, Affleck has been a staple of the industry since his very first major project, Good Will Hunting, all the way back in 1997. When studying his filmography, there are some movies that are essential not only to his career, but in Hollywood in general.

What's great about the Massachusetts-raised actor is that not only does he act, he directs, as well. So, some of his most important movies aren't just because he acted in them, but because of his directorial work bringing them to life, as well. He's got one of the best resumes in cinema and has some flicks that absolutely cannot be missed.

10 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' (2016)

Directed by Zack Snyder

Image via Warner Bros.

Batman is one of the most important characters in cinema, so when it was time to recast him after the success of Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight trilogy, stakes were high. Ben Affleck was quickly announced and people were actually looking forward to seeing his interpretation of the DC Comics character.

While Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice was released to mainly negative reviews, it's a movie that's essential to Affleck's career, because of how much it changed not just his career but the discussion around the Batman character for quite some time. Affleck's adaption of the Caped Crusader was far different from any that had come before, which sparked—and still sparks—debate among fans everywhere. It was a huge moment in his life, for better and for worse, that cannot be looked past.