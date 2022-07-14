Last April, it was announced that Ben Affleck and Matt Damon would be making a film about the shoe company Nike. Since then, the film has put together quite the ensemble cast, and now Deadline is reporting two more additions. Joel Gretsch and Gustaf Skarsgård are the latest to join the sports drama for Prime Video.

The currently untitled film is said to be about former Nike marketing executive Sonny Vaccaro's efforts to sign Michael Jordan for a sponsorship in the 80s. The deal would ultimately boost the Nike brand to new heights of popularity and forever change the sneaker industry across the world. Vaccaro's efforts were previously showcased in the critically acclaimed documentary series about Jordan's career The Last Dance.

Reportedly, Gretsch has signed on to play former Converse CEO John O’Neil, while Skarsgård has signed on to play the founder of Adidas, Horst Dassler. They are joining Damon, who will be playing Vaccaro, with Affleck playing the company’s co-founder Phil Knight. Gretsch and Skarsgård will be joining the ensemble cast which includes Jason Bateman, Viola Davis, Chris Tucker, Marlon Wayans, Matthew Maher, Chris Messina, Tom Papa, and Julius Tennon.

CURSED (L to R) GUSTAF SKARSGRD as MERLIN in episode 102 of CURSED Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2020

Gretsch is best known to audiences for appearing in shows such as The Vampire Diaries, V, and The 4400. He has also had roles in films like Minority Report, Push, and National Treasure: Book of Secrets. Skarsgård is a Swedish actor who is known for his work in series like Vikings, Cursed, and Westworld. He can next be seen in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film Oppenheimer, about the invention of the atomic bomb.

The film’s script, which was originally titled “Air Jordan”, was written by Alex Convery. It gained a lot of attention in Hollywood when it was placed on the “2021 Black List of the best-unproduced screenplays” which eventually led to it getting bought. Damon and Affleck will also be credited as writers on the film as the pair did a pass on the script when they were brought on to the project. Additionally, Affleck will also direct the film, his first time in the director’s chair since his 2016 gangster film Live By Night.

The currently untitled film comes from Amazon Studios, Skydance Sports, and Mandalay Pictures. Producers on the film include Affleck, Damon, Peter Guber, Jason Michael Berman, Jeff Robinov, Madison Ainley, and David Ellison. Additionally Jon Weinbach, Jesse Sisgold, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Kevin Halloran, Michael Joe, John Graham, Drew Vinton, Jordan Moldo, and Peter E. Strauss.

Stay tuned to Collider for any future updates on this project.