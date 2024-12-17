Long before he donned Batman’s cape and cowl, Ben Affleck was part of a wave of young stars appealing to a Gen X audience. His breakout performances in Chasing Amy and Good Will Hunting established the Oscar-winning screenwriter as a handsome, powerful presence with a relaxed sense of humor. Affleck’s fast rise to A-list status in Hollywood put him in the sights of one of cinema’s most influential filmmakers: John Frankenheimer.

In 2000, Reindeer Games seemed to have the makings of a new action-oriented holiday blockbuster like Die Hard. Affleck was paired with Charlize Theron, whose dramatic performances in The Devil’s Advocate and The Cider House Rules were indicators of her star power. Add to that the gravitas of co-stars Gary Sinise, Dennis Farina, and Clarence Williams III under Frankhenheimer’s direction, the concept of an ex-con roped into a casino heist during the holidays had serious commercial appeal. Unlike Die Hard, however, Reindeer Games’ attempt at a clever holiday heist thriller never quite holds its fascinating elements together.

What Is the Holiday Heist Thriller 'Reindeer Games' About?

Image via Miramax

Following his collaboration with Bruce Willis in Armageddon, Affleck plays low-level Michigan car thief Rudy Duncan, whose cellmate is Nick Cassidy (James Frain), an ex-casino employee who has been writing letters to a woman he never met named Ashley (Theron). Nick is killed during a riot days before his parole. Captivated by Nick’s letters, Rudy poses as his dead cellmate upon his release to spark a steamy relationship with Ashley.

Unfortunately for Rudy, the relationship turns out to be a setup to be recruited in a heist led by Ashley’s brother, Gabriel "Monster" Mercer (Sinise). Gabriel and his gang not only mistake Rudy for Nick, but they also assume he knows the layout of the casino due to his previous employment there. What follows is a string of violence, manipulation, and deception as Rudy has to trick his way out of the planned heist.

Despite Frankenheimer’s impressive skills in the action/suspense genre with classics such as The French Connection II, Black Sunday, and Ronin, he cannot elevate Reindeer Games from its contrived script lifting from Die Hard, Heat, and Reservoir Dogs. Ehren Kruger’s screenplay spends much of its time with Rudy pleading to the villains about his real identity, getting beaten to death to comply, and then faking the part of Nick as a front to find survival. Even the terrifying torture scene with Gabriel throwing darts at a tied-up Rudy feels more redundant than captivating. Once Rudy cons the gang into buying into his thoughts on the casino layout, it is instantly inevitable that the heist will get derailed before it gets executed.

Ben Affleck and Charlize Theron Give Underwhelming Performances in 'Reindeer Games'

Affleck tries his best to make Rudy a sympathetic con who is in over his head, much like Willis’ cop hero John McClane. Yet, the constant switching from reluctant co-conspirator to heroically outsmarting the villains lacks character consistency. Rather than make Rudy a compelling protagonist who should have desired something bigger in adopting Nick’s identity to get close to Ashley, Affleck relies on the cheeky charm that worked best in Kevin Smith’s movies. Such humor causes an inconsistent tone in an otherwise brutal crime thriller.

Where Reindeer Games fails the most is its selling point of multiple twists within the story. Such excessive twists turn out to be a detriment to Theron’s performance. The future Oscar-winner of Monster finds her character shifting from overly innocent love interest to Affleck to the shocking reveal as the heist mastermind and Gabriel’s lover instead of his sibling. Neither feels believable, as Theron loses all sympathy once her true motivations for roping Rudy into the heist are revealed. As the star told Esquire in 2008, Reindeer Games was a disappointing entry in her filmography despite having no regrets about collaborating with Frankenheimer:

"Reindeer Games. That was a bad, bad, bad movie. But even though the movie might suck, I got to work with John Frankenheimer. I wasn't lying to myself -- that's why I did it. I mean, he directed The Manchurian Candidate, which is like the movie of all movies. Fuck regret. Just fuck it."

Reindeer Games was ultimately a minor setback in Affleck's and Theron’s early careers. Both stars were not yet seasoned to headline a major motion picture as they are both able to do so effortlessly today. Sadly, it would be Frankenheimer’s final theatrical release as the director passed away two years after the film’s release. Lacking the edge of a Quentin Tarantino crime thriller and the slick dialogue of the Scream franchise, Reindeer Games is simply a lump of coal.

Reindeer Games is available to watch on Pluto TV in the U.S.

