Ben Affleck Responds to the Snyder Cut & Allegations He Was the Bomb in ‘Phantoms’, Yo

The pop culture world is still kind of just in a daze over the fact Zack Snyder‘s version of Justice League is for real for real coming to HBO Max. But the reactions are still pouring in, from fans, from Henry Cavill, from whoever paid for this sign, and now we have an official reaction from the Dark Knight himself, Ben Affleck.

Affleck’s Batman got shafted pretty badly by the edited-to-pieces Justice League that hit theaters—the “something is definitely bleeding” cutaway haunts my dreams—so it’s not too surprising the actor is nothing but grateful for this event and the fans that made it happen. Here’s what he had to say in his personal message to Kevin Smith‘s Fat Man Beyond podcast.

“I’m very excited that Zack’s getting a chance to finally see his vision realized. I think it’s a great thing. I’m really excited for the fans to get to see it. And I want to say thank you to the fans because it was their enthusiasm and their passion that made it happen. Without fan support I don’t think it ever would have happened. I love Zack and I love his version of the movie and I look forward to everyone getting a chance to see it.”

Check out Affleck’s full response below. For more on the Snyder Cut of Justice League, here are the details on how Warner Bros. decided to make it happen.