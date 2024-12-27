Though he’s found success as a director and in some of the movies he’s starred in, Ben Affleck’s time spent within the superhero genre is spotty at best. He’s one of those actors who’s portrayed more than one hero on screen, first appearing as Matt Murdock/Daredevil in 2003, and then beginning a run as Bruce Wayne/Batman in the 2010s, which lasted until the early 2020s. There’s a total of six superhero movies Affleck has been featured in; usually in a starring role, but with a couple of cameos.

One of those won’t be counted below (Elektra), because he only showed up temporarily in a deleted scene there (which was in the director’s cut, but not the main version of the film). Of the remaining, there is one genuine winner, and a few others that have their fans, but Ben Affleck, regrettably, has not had the best of runs overall, as far as playing superheroes is concerned. Whether he has any more outings into the realm of comic book cinema – or even directs a superhero movie one day – remains to be seen.

6 'Justice League' (2017)

Directed by Zack Snyder, Joss Whedon

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

A hastily made and wholly unsatisfying superhero movie, Justice League is neck and neck with a certain 2003 film when it comes to crowning the least impressive comic book movie Ben Affleck’s appeared in, but emerges as the “winner” because of just how spectacularly it fails. It wants to be DC’s The Avengers, and certainly could’ve been, had some more care gone into setting it up and subsequently making it. In the end, though, there were too many cooks, too much pressure, and not enough time.

Plenty of iconic characters come together here, forming the titular squad, but everything happens too quickly, and the purportedly high-stakes battle they find themselves fighting in fails to impress. Justice League is up there among the worst-edited movies in recent memory, the whole thing suffocating to death because barely anything has time to breathe. The action is generic, the colors garish, most of the humor misses the mark, and everything’s falling apart at the seams. Also, once 2021 came around, 2017’s Justice League became even more pointless, on account of a superior re-edit/director’s cut, in line with Zack Snyder’s original vision. Avoid this 2017 one, at all costs.

5 'Daredevil' (2003)

Directed by Mark Steven Johnson

Image via 20th Century Fox

Just as Justice League is bottom-of-the-barrel stuff as far as DC movies go, so too is Daredevil seen as one of Marvel’s weakest hours. At least Ben Affleck got some better movies to star in as Batman, while 2003’s Daredevil remains his only outing as Matt Murdock/Daredevil. Since the release of this film, the superior live-action TV series is what most people associate with the character, and that’s probably for the best.

Specifically concerning Ben Affleck, though, Daredevil was one of three notoriously bad movies the actor starred in during 2003. Daredevil, to give it the faintest of praise, was better than the disastrous Gigli, but that’s essentially saying next to nothing. Affleck bounced back following a terrible 2003, but time hasn’t been very kind to Daredevil itself. Though some other not-great superhero movies from around this time – like Hulk and Catwoman – have picked up certain fans as the years have marched on, Daredevil is still a slog; one most people are generally happy to leave behind, all the way back in 2003.

4 'Suicide Squad' (2016)

Directed by David Ayer

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Directors have disowned surprisingly good movies before, but David Ayer badmouthing and/or disowning 2016’s Suicide Squad is not an example of that happening. If Justice League was trying to scratch the same itch as The Avengers, then Suicide Squad might've been trying to do a bit of a Guardians of the Galaxy thing, but if so, the approach didn’t work. Suicide Squad should’ve been meaner, grittier, and – if it had to be funny – humorous in a dark way. The closer to The Dirty Dozen, but with comic book characters, the better.

That’s what 2021’s The Suicide Squad understood, but Ben Affleck wasn’t in that one. Thankfully, he was hardly in the 2016 Suicide Squad, either, having what amounted to a cameo early in the film (plus an appearance in a mid-credits scene). His inclusion spoke to a growing DC cinematic universe, and could charitably be described as some Justice League set-up, but it wasn’t expertly done. In the end, though, the Batman stuff is not Suicide Squad at its worst, and was really just a small fragment of the overall messy cinematic explosion the entire thing was.

3 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' (2016)

Directed by Zack Snyder