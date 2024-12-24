When it comes to the holiday season, there are some traditions that transcend generations, with classic Christmas movies being at the top of the list for many. Whether it's an animated classic such as Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer or esteemed cinema like It’s a Wonderful Life, there are plenty of heartwarming masterworks to spread joy throughout the season. But, in the case of Surviving Christmas, things weren’t so joyous. The well-meaning holiday romp was plagued by issues that turned silver and gold into coal at the box office.

‘Surviving Christmas’ Had All the Makings of a Christmas Classic

Surviving Christmas had everything that makes for a beloved Christmas movie. Ben Affleck plays Drew (a character who would go on to become one of his most underrated). Though Drew enjoys great success as an advertising executive and has a loving girlfriend named Missy (Jennifer Morrison), Drew had an empty childhood and thus has an unpleasant relationship with Christmas. In order to appease Missy’s curiosity about his past, Drew goes back to his childhood home and pays the current residents to be his family for the holiday season. Consisting of Tom (James Gandolfini), Christine (Catherine O’Hara), Brian (Josh Zuckerman), and Alicia (Christina Applegate), the dysfunctional family forms a bizarre bond with Drew throughout the season.

In addition to its Hallmark-esque story, the film also has a biting sense of humor and a more honest look at the stress of the holiday season, as it examines challenging family dynamics. In short, the picture really has something for everyone; it never strays too far into one territory or another and was set up to appeal to multiple demographics. However, the movie was doomed before it even hit theaters.

‘Surviving Christmas’ Had a Troubled Production

Close

Surviving Christmas may have heartwarming holiday elements, but its production was anything but magical. As stated by the New York Post, Affleck was a huge star at the time, and there were hopes that Surviving Christmas would become a holiday classic. However, there was allegedly a lot of tension on set. Shooting was scheduled to begin in late 2002, but reports alleged that Gandolfini was so unhappy with the state of the script that he refused to leave his trailer until there were rewrites. The Post says that filming was then delayed until the spring of 2003 to allow for proper time to rework the screenplay. However, things, reportedly, weren’t much better when filming resumed.

Before Surviving Christmas, Affleck made the then-unreleased Gigli, a film that would go on to face its own shortcomings. There, he met Jennifer Lopez, and the two began dating. According to the LA Times, the couple was a magnet for the tabloids, and it was alleged that, while shooting Surviving Christmas, Lopez had an on-set confrontation with Affleck over apparent jealousy of Applegate. While the reports remain unconfirmed, it only added to the negative publicity for the picture. The movie faced even more trouble once the cameras had stopped rolling. According to the Post, Dreamworks — the company that made Surviving Christmas — reached an agreement with Paramount that would delay the film’s December 2003 release by a year, so that Paramount could premiere the actor’s other film, Paycheck, that holiday season. However, another studio, Revolution, was preparing to release a film of similar nature, then called Skipping Christmas (it would eventually become Christmas with the Kranks).

To avoid the threat of legal action, Surviving Christmas was moved up to an October 22, 2004. Dreamworks, reportedly, became nervous about the movie, and box office numbers proved that they were right to worry. The movie debuted at $4,441,356 and ranked #7 when compared to other films. A DVD release of the film was rushed to market before the holiday season was over, and the movie failed to make a profit. At its heart, Surviving Christmas is truly a fun and loving film with a biting sense of humor, unique dynamics and plenty of nostalgia to balance it all out. But it's filled with plenty of charm for audiences to discover 20 years after its initial failure.

Surviving Christmas is available to watch on Apple TV+

Watch on Apple TV+