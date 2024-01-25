The Big Picture Ben Affleck is set to reprise his role in a sequel to his hit film The Accountant.

The Accountant was a commercial success, grossing over $155 million worldwide, despite mixed reviews from critics.

Affleck and Damon are also working on a new project for Netflix called Animals, a thriller about a mayoral candidate trying to rescue his kidnapped son.

Ben Affleck is getting ready to take down some more bad guys in a sequel to his hit film The Accountant. Hidden within a report from Deadline about Affleck and long-term creative partner Matt Damon working on a new project for Netflix was the news that Affleck was keen to reprise his role in a sequel to the film from 2016, which was directed by Gavin O'Connor. A sequel was reportedly in the works as far back as 2021, but it seems as if progress has finally been made on the project, and it will be going ahead.

The original film revolves around the character Christian Wolff, portrayed by Affleck, who is a highly skilled accountant with a unique background and set of abilities. Wolff is a mathematical savant with a high-functioning form of autism. He has extraordinary numerical skills and a meticulous eye for detail, which he applies in his work — by day, appears to be a certified accountant running his own office, but in actual fact, serves as a forensic accountant for nefarious underworld organizations.

The film was a commercial success. It grossed over $155 million worldwide against a budget of approximately $44 million when it was released, defying mixed reviews from critics, although Affleck's performance was widely praised. It fared better with audiences, particularly for its unique blend of action, drama, and the portrayal of a protagonist with autism, which was seen as a fresh take in the action-thriller genre.

What Project Is Affleck Working on With Matt Damon?

It was confirmed earlier in the day that Affleck and Damon would once again be partnering up on Animals, a thriller for Netflix which Affleck will direct and Damon will lead. It was noted that Netflix locked in the deal quickly to allow Affleck the time to both direct this, and then star in The Accountant 2. The film is said to revolve around a mayoral candidate who must resort to desperate measures to find his son after the child is kidnapped.

Affleck and Damon worked together on Air last year, the story of how Nike and Michael Jordan collaborated to make the most famous shoe in history. Air was a financial and critical success and is one of Amazon’s biggest theatrical hits in the studio’s history with $90 million garnered at the worldwide box office. The duo, of course, also made history when they won the Best Original Screenplay Oscar for their work on the classic Good Will Hunting in 1997.

Neither The Accountant 2 nor Animals currently have a release date yet, but stay tuned at Collider for further updates. Air is available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S.

