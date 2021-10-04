Ben Affleck praised his experience playing Batman on the shooting of The Flash after a “difficult” time as the Dark Knight during Justice League’s production. Talking to Variety, Affleck spoke about his great time filming in the U.K., where he also crossed paths with Jason Momoa.

Pondering about how it felt to wear the cowl and cape once more, Affleck said that “It was a really nice way to revisit that as the prior experience had been difficult.” The star also underlined how his positive experience on set is connected to working with people he likes, as he added, “I love Ezra [Miller] and I had a chance to see Jason [Momoa], who’s over there making ‘Aquaman [and the Lost Kingdom]’.” Joking about the secrecy surrounding The Flash, Affleck also said that he’s “probably under some gag order that I’m not even aware that I probably just violated and I’m now going to be sued.”

Warner Bros. is keeping the lid shut on The Flash’s production, as the upcoming film promises to change the future of DC’s superheroes in cinema. Inspired by the Flashpoint comic-book storyline, the upcoming movie will bring back Affleck as Batman and Miller as The Flash. Since the Flashpoint storyline deals with alternate timelines, it’s no surprise that other Batmen will be involved, including Michael Keaton, who returns to the part after playing the Dark Knight in Tim Burton's 1989 Batman and 1992 Batman Returns.

Directed by It's Andy Muschietti from a screenplay by Bumblebee's Christina Hodson, The Flash will also include other superheroes, with Sasha Calle cast as Supergirl. The Flash cast also includes Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen, and Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, replacing Billy Crudup as Barry’s father after his appearance in Justice League. Social media star Rudy Mancuso and Saoirse-Monica Jackson are also involved in the project on undisclosed roles.

The Flash is set to hit theaters on November 4, 2022.

