In the movie business it’s often hard to gauge which story needs a sequel and which doesn’t and bringing that story to life is a whole different ball game. Ben Affleck’s 2016 action thriller The Accountant is one such story that needed a sequel and is rightfully getting it after nearly a decade. Fans were overjoyed to know that Affleck will reprise the role of Christian Wolff, an autistic accountant who moonlights as a lethal enforcer for criminal organizations.

Now in an exciting development, the movie’s rating has been revealed. It's fittingly rated R for mature content. Film Ratings reveal that The Accountant 2 has been rated R for strong violence and language throughout, which was same for the original feature. The mature rating becomes more exciting as we know Jon Bernthal is also reprising his role as Brax, Wolff’s estranged but deadly brother, so the stage is set for more high-stakes action and family drama.

What Do We Know About ‘The Accountant 2’?

Bringing The Accountant 2 to the big screen has taken much work on Affleck and director Gavin O'Connor’s part. The upcoming movie will follow Christian Wolff (Affleck), who is called in by Treasury Agent Marybeth Medina (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), when her former boss is killed. With the help of his estranged but highly lethal brother Brax (Bernthal), Chris applies his brilliant mind and less-than-legal methods to piece together the unsolved puzzle. As they get closer to the truth, the trio draws the attention of some of the most ruthless killers alive — all intent on putting a stop to their search.

Also returning to the franchise is JK Simmons, who told Collider previously, “Thanks to Gavin O'Connor and Ben Affleck for really being determined to make it happen, because, as I'm sure you know, that movie did well in theaters, but then it's had a really, really popular resurgence in the last few years in streaming.” He further shared his excitement, sharing,

“It's just such great characters and such a great story that I'm glad they worked their butts off, and now are with a different studio finally making it work. A lot of us are going to be back, and I’m really, really looking forward to my contribution to that, and to the movie itself. Bill Dubuque, again, did the script, with Gavin obviously, and Ben’s input.”

The Accountant 2 will hit theaters on April 25, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates.