The name of the game for Ben Affleck these days seems to be "stay busy" since he's currently attached to direct a live-action fantasy movie at Disney. Affleck is already primed to have a big 2021 with the upcoming release of Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max. Beyond this year, Affleck has a slew of roles in movies currently in various stages of production, from Deep Water to The Last Duel to Hypnotic. Plus, he's already set to direct two movies: the war drama Ghost Army and an adaptation of Agatha Christie's Witness for the Prosecution.

Today, per a Deadline exclusive, we learned Affleck is also attached to direct a live-action adaptation of the fantasy novel Keeper of the Lost Cities. The book is the first in a popular YA series from author Shannon Messenger. Keeper of the Lost Cities follows Sophie Foster, a telepathic girl who is from another world and must figure out the secrets behind her abilities. The Hollywood Reporter also notes Affleck with co-write the script for Keeper of the Lost Cities with Kate Gritmon, whose previous credits include Game of Thrones and the Russell Crowe movie The Next Three Days.

Affleck is a seasoned feature film director, but Keeper of the Lost Cities sounds like it will be refreshingly new territory for him. To date, Affleck has found a comfort zone in directing hard-boiled crime dramas and thrillers. Those movies — Gone Baby Gone, Argo, The Town, and Live by Night — have been received with mixed to positive results. Affleck going down the Disney path with a fantasy series should be a fun challenge from him and could lead to some interesting results when all is said and done.

