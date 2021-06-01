Ben Barnes loves Friends and wanted to share his appreciation for the show and feelings after the reunion on HBO Max by giving us his own cover of the iconic theme song, “I’ll Be There For You” by The Rembrandts. Barnes’ soulful rendition of the theme song will keep our hearts fluttering for Shadow and Bone’s Darkling.

We already knew Barnes can sing, as he was part of a boy band in Eurovision in 2004, but hearing this softer version of the upbeat theme song really hits the heartstrings for every fan of Friends. The show, which ran from 1994 to 2004, defined an entire generation and the recent reunion on HBO Max has proved that the iconic sitcom is still a beloved favorite of many.

Starring Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer, the show followed six friends living in New York City. Granted, it did give an entire generation of people a warped sense of what New York living really was like but Friends showed the importance of friendship, especially in a big city landscape.

Barnes wrote in his Twitter post that the show was a major part of his teenage years, even saying that he received the show on VHS every Christmas. Barnes recently became a household name with Shadow and Bone, but for many of us, our love of Barnes came from his role as Prince Caspian in The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian. Barnes has also appeared on such shows as Westworld and The Punisher.

Check out Barnes' love for Friends in his Twitter video below.

