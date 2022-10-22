Ben Barnes has been an internet boyfriend for longer than many of us can remember. The title was helped along by his roles in things like The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian and then later going on to play Logan Delos in Westworld and, more recently, the Darkling in the Netflix series Shadow and Bone.

But Barnes is also an incredible singer, and he showcased his voice for fans with his album titled Songs For You that he released in 2021. For the anniversary of the album's release, Barnes shared a reel that he directed on Instagram that featured news about new merch that he himself designed after listening to the requests of his fans. And honestly having sweatpants designed by Barnes that just say "Ben Barnes" and the title of the album of them does sound pretty awesome.

"I directed this fun, little reel to celebrate the one year anniversary of the EP," Barnes wrote in his caption. "You asked and we listened: we now have new options of sweats designed by yours truly and some different colors of beanies etc." So you can wear a sweatsuit that says "Ben Barnes" on it to the next comic convention you go to or even while you're watching Shadow and Bone Season 2.

I personally cannot stop thinking about them. The minute I saw that the sweatpants have "Ben Barnes" along the leg, I knew that I would not stop wanting them. If only I could spend the $100 it costs to buy the full sweatsuit. Overall, the entire line looks cozy and if that isn't the best way to describe Barnes and his entire career (including his album) who knows what does. The line includes beanies that say his name as well with a small "Songs For You" underneath it and another beanie that says "Rise Up" repeatedly. Some sweatshirts even have Barnes' face on them as a treat.

Overall, it is a must-have for all the Barnes fans in the world. Just think about how warm you'll feel all bundled up in your pants that say your faves name on the leg of them? It's a dream winter look! You can get your merch supporting Barnes at the website and honestly? These sweats do look like a necessity.

