As anticipation begins to build for the second season of Netflix's Shadow and Bone, Collider is excited to exclusively share an excerpt from the graphic novel and audiobook of Leigh Bardugo's Shadow and Bone prequel Demon in the Wood. The graphic novel is gorgeously illustrated by Dani Pendergast and brought to life by a full cast including The Darkling himself Ben Barnes. In the exclusive excerpt, Barnes narrates as a young boy Eryk and his mother venture through the snowy tundra south of the borderlands. The story is set years before Barnes' Aleksander Kirigan became the Darkling and the architect of the Fold.

Demon in the Wood will make history as Macmillan Audio's first graphic novel audio adaptation. Unlike books, graphic novels are a very visual medium, so Roaring Brook Press, an imprint of Macmillan Children's Publishing Group, was kind enough to send along eleven pages from Demon in the Wood to help listeners fully immerse themselves in the grand and sinister tale that is unfurled in the story. The nearly two and a half minutes of audio reveal a richly composed production, featuring the crackling warmth of a fire in its hearth and the brisk winter winds that catch in hair and chap lips. Even from the short clip, it's clear that Demon in the Wood will be an auditory treat for fans of the Grishaverse. Fans will be able to snag the must-have graphic novel audiobook prequel on September 27th, when both the graphic novel and the audiobook will be available to enjoy.

Within the realm of the Grishaverse, Bardugo has crafted a very complex magical system—which is loosely discussed in the excerpt shared with us. The Grisha are magic users (who practice "Small Science") who are divided into Corporalki, Etherealki, and Materialki, each of which have different specializations practiced by the Grisha. The Darkling is a Shadow Summoner, part of the Etherealki Order, who is able to manipulate darkness. Though he is positioned as the "big bad" in Bardugo's series, it's hard to not sympathize with him when his backstory really lends itself towards sympathy and understanding.

RELATED: Essential Ben Barnes Performances From Prince Caspian to The Darkling

Demon in the Wood will focus on Eryk and his mother, Lena, who have spent their lives on the run, in search of a safe haven they will never find. Unfortunately, not only are they Grisha―they are the deadliest and rarest of their kind that are feared by those who wish to destroy them and exploit their gifts. As the story unravels, it seems like their deadly secret will, at last, be revealed.

In addition to Barnes, the cast includes Benjamin Valic, Cassandra Morris, Eason Rytter, James Fouhey, Mary McCartney, Matt Leisy, Salli Saffioti, Sean Gormley, and Tom Bromhead. Demon in the Wood is available for pre-order ahead of its September 27th release. Listen to Ben Barnes' narration of Demon in the Wood and take a look inside the graphic novel below:

11 Images