Ben Barnes is an actor who’s played a wide variety of characters in film and TV and across different genres, from Prince Caspian in The Chronicles of Narnia to Kirigan in Shadow and Bone, and with a little Westworld and The Punisher thrown in. Whether the good guy or the antagonist of the story, there are enough layers there to understand or sympathize, even when you don’t agree.

Now, the lifelong music fan has added a full-length album of songs to his resume. Where the Light Gets In is about the different stages of a relationship – beginnings, tension, sorrow, sex, love, endings, nostalgia – and how our literal and metaphorical scars tell our story. The dozen tracks inspired by a love of soul and pop music showcase a side of Barnes that’s more personal than when he’s portraying someone else, and yet universal in a way that so many people can relate to.

After checking out the album, Collider got the opportunity to chat with Barnes about what led him to name the collection of songs Where the Light Gets In, how his acting process compares to his songwriting process, who the first person was that he played the songs for, who he turns to for a good critique, how the songs provide insight into who he is, and the personal connection from touring in front of a live audience. He also talked about his experience with the Chronicles of Narnia franchise while Greta Gerwig is currently working on her own Narnia project, and how he would like to channel his inner Paul Rudd.

'Where the Light Gets In' Was Inspired by the Desire To Find Something Valuable in the Cracks Life Leaves Behind

"I was thinking about the Japanese art form of kintsugi, where you mend something broken with gold."

Collider: Your album is named after the song, Where the Light Gets In. How many songs had you written before that song? Had you been thinking of other titles before choosing that one?

BEN BARNES: I had been thinking of other titles that were more connected with the experience of relationships. I was looking at some of the song titles, when I had about two-thirds of them, and I considered Stolen Time as an option because I feel like every precious minute we have on the planet feels a little bit like a stolen moment. The chances of us being that one sperm that met the egg that made it out and made it to being alive is so minimal anyway. It all feels a little bit stolen and precious, in that way. But then, I realized that, as the songs evolve, they stop being about the situation that you’re in, and they just become about you and the person, in general. And then, when you release them, they become about the people that are listening to them. So, I didn’t want it to necessarily be about my experiences, once they were released.

Where the Light Gets In is the only song I actually wrote with the two members of Maroon 5, Sam Farrar and James Valentine. Once I came up with the little hook for it, I’m not the first person to ever say that, but I remember my Indian friend told me about a word in his language when I scratched my car, that means that when something is tarnished or scratched or broken, it’s good luck because it’s where the good luck gets in. I always thought about that because I’m someone who worries about small things that I shouldn’t. When I wrote this song, I was thinking about that, and I was thinking about the Japanese art form of kintsugi, where you mend something broken with gold, to make something more valuable and more precious after you fix it. I just feel like that’s all of us who are over 18. It’s all of us who have been through anything, which is everyone. I talk about that a little bit on stage because we are the sum of our experience, and all those beautiful and terrible decisions that you’ve ever made that have led you to where you are.

I realized a lot of the songs were thematically in that vein. And then, I had this little cheeky nod on the album cover to Shadow and Bone and The Punisher, where I had facial scars, and I was like, “What would my version of that look like?” Rather than something dark and sinister, it could be something bright. Whilst I obviously have all of my flaws and all of my regrets and all of the things that make me, me, reaching a point in your life where you wouldn’t change them is a very freeing thing. I was hitting that point around the time of writing this, so that’s where it came from.

Did you say to yourself, “Okay, I want to make a full album, so I’m going to sit down and do it,” or is it more fluid than that? Do you just start compiling songs until you realize you have an entire album?

BARNES: I put the EP together out of the necessity of wanting to put something into the world before it was too late to do it, and before I regretted not doing it and being an old man that was never bold enough. At least a couple of the songs on the EP, people really made them their own and found something in them that was worthwhile. And then, doing some of the touring, I just really didn’t want it to end. My vocation is acting. I just finished up on a series (The Institute) based on a Stephen King novel, which I loved doing. I love telling stories in that way. But this is another way of storytelling, and it allows me to have my own creative outlet. I thought, “I can scale this up a little bit and I could do a tour, but then I would need more songs.” I’d been writing a few more songs. Probably enough for another EP, but not enough for an album. And then, I thought it would be good to do a full album. And my friend Hammy (Paul Hamilton), who’s my drummer, came on to manage the music, and it’s been very encouraging and motivating. I started writing with other people, as well. I had a whole book of lyrics and little poems and little snippets that could be turned into songs, so I knew there would be enough material. But then, when I started writing with other people, you get this whole other injection of creativity, especially on the musical side of it, and then it just started becoming what it is.

Are you someone who knows when a song is finished and is the best version of itself that it can be, or do you listen to this album now and still hear ways that you wish you could tweak everything?

BARNES: Of course, yeah. When you’re playing a song live, you feel like you find a new tempo for it, or you find a different way of singing something, or somebody puts in a harmony that wasn’t there or a different instrument. At some point, you just have to make peace with going from a blank page to a full page, and then you have a rewrite and a rewrite and a rewrite, and you have to give it over so it belongs to someone else. I feel like that with my acting stuff, as well. When you’re acting, I’ve had a lot of practice of only having the next four to five hours to shoot the scene, and then it never exists again and you can never do it again, and somebody else will edit it. At least in this instance, I got to choose the versions of the songs that went on there and have some autonomy and a bit of control, which felt very good, in terms of putting out what I wanted to put out. But of course, when you watch the show back or when you listen to the record back, you always think of things. It’s a photo album. It’s a diary. When you go back and read your diary from when you were 12 years old, it’s hilarious. When you look at anything you made, 10, 15, 20, 30 years ago, you scrunch your nose up at it. But that’s where you were then, and that’s all you could be then, and you mustn’t punish yourself for that.

As you get older, do you ever find yourself coming across an old acting gig, from a movie or a TV show, and you’re like, “Oh, God, I would have done that so differently had I known everything I know now”?

BARNES: Of course. It took me a very long time to feel proud of work that I was doing in the acting world. I probably had 10 or 15 years of doing it before I watched something back and went, “Oh, I like this.” It’s hand in hand with perspective and just zooming out and realizing we’re all floating through space on a rock and it doesn’t really matter, so you might as well give it your all. And then, you try to find a way to be proud of what you’ve done, which is not necessarily easy. Certainly, anything from the first 10 years of my career, I look at and I’m like, “If I could just do that again, things would be different.” But do I even really want things to be different? Not really. I’m a very, very, very fortunate man. In terms of career, I’ve surpassed all expectations of what I thought it would be when I was a teenager, dreaming of being an actor, so I’m the luckiest.

Who was the first person you played these songs for, and what was their reaction?

BARNES: Probably my dad because everything I love about music, I owe to him. He’s recorded his own album, in his mid-70s. He just loves music and he’s going to release it. From what he’s played me, it’s gonna be brilliant and I support him. He came up on stage in London with me and played guitar, when I played in London last year. I know he’s gonna give it some positive feedback, which will encourage me to move forward.

Is there anyone you intentionally go to for the tough feedback that you feel you need?

BARNES: That’s the musicians themselves. They support me in such an incredible way, with their skill and their passion. They’re so supportive and wonderful. I care about all the people who’ve played with me and for me. They’re the ones that are the likeliest to be the most direct and critical because I ask them to be. They’ll give advice about not pushing too hard in a certain verse, or a certain part of the song not really working or being too boring. I rely on the producers and the musicians themselves because I like a really collaborative process where people aren’t afraid to voice an idea.

Ben Barnes Wants His Music To Be As Raw as Possible To Keep Things Authentic

“I’m not really thinking about how I’m singing, I’m just thinking about the feelings."