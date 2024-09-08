Eagle-eyed fans of The Rings of Power Season 2 may find the face of Middle-earth's newest Elf familiar, and it's not just because of the pointy ears. In the latest episodes of Prime Video's fantasy series, audiences are introduced to Círdan, an Elven shipwright and mentor to Elrond (Robert Aramayo) played by veteran British actor Ben Daniels. As the bearer of the third Elven ring, Narya, and lord of the Grey Havens, the role is central to the series' Tolkien mythology, but Lindon isn't the only fantasy realm Daniels has recently visited. The actor also portrayed the villainous Santiago in this year's Season 2 of AMC's Interview with the Vampire, making 2024 the most high-profile year for the actor's career to date.

An accomplished actor of both screen and stage, Daniels grew up in Warwickshire, England, and developed his commitment to acting at an early age. Spending his late teenage years attending performances by the Royal Shakespeare Company and school drama lessons, Daniels subsequently attended the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, after which he began undergoing the unavoidable trials of a young, struggling artist. Yet, despite Daniels' small initial roles, such as featuring in a music video for The Moody Blues as well as taking on several minor parts in short-lived television projects, the performer eventually found greater success with larger productions. Between starring in a television adaptation of Romeo and Juliet in 1994 and the popular early-2000s series Cutting It, Daniels also earned an Olivier Award for his performance in the Arthur Miller play All My Sons, demonstrating the performing caliber Daniels would later bring to his most recent roles.

Ben Daniels Brings Elegance and Flair to ‘The Rings of Power’ Season 2

Image via Prime Video

As Círdan, Daniels lends Middle-earth's premier shipwright the thoughtful, esteemed air of a master who has spent decades honing his own craft, departing from the wilder, lustful characters of his early career in favor of a restrained performance that underscores the Elf lord's noble roots. Here all of Daniels' typical passion and charisma are focused into a more self-assured presence, one that can confidently wax poetic without sounding condescending or apathetic. The lord of the Grey Havens plays an especially crucial role in the first two episodes of The Rings of Power Season 2, as Círdan at first aids Elrond's quest to destroy the rings before ultimately returning them to the High King Gil-Galad (Benjamin Walker). This reversal not only restores the Elves' fading health but also provides Daniels with the chance to begin peeling back the layers of one of the Second Age's most important characters.

Despite choosing to embrace the dark power forged by Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) and Sauron (Charlie Vickers), Círdan isn't played like a corrupted king. Having only saved the rings in Episode 1 when a rogue wave arrived like providence to prevent him from dropping them into the sea, Daniels injects gravitas into the wisest of the Elves when persuading Elrond to embrace the ring in Episode 2's pond scene. Explaining that power is not defined by its maker, the performer's wistful speech and sage appearance provide Círdan with the kind of grace one would expect from the Elf responsible for overseeing the journey to the lands of the Valar, offering Elrond an optimistic alternative to his dark assumptions about Sauron's rings. That said, the Elf lord's use of Narya to command the pond's fish could imply that some corruption has already taken place, though fans itching to see Daniels flex his dark side don't need to look too far.

‘Interview With the Vampire’ Season 2 Gives Ben Daniels the Chance To Embrace Dark Theatricality

Image via AMC

In contrast to his refined performance as one of Middle Earth's most revered Elf lords, Daniels' turn as Santiago in Interview with the Vampire Season 2 is nothing short of vicious. As a member of the Paris Coven who plots to overthrow Assad Zaman's Armand, the role allows Daniels to bare both his literal and figurative fangs as a vampire using the stage as a cover for his killings. The coven's cover story couldn't be a better fit for Daniels, whose own theatrical background undoubtedly strengthens his portrayal as the troupe member who chillingly delivers the Théâtre des Vampires' final, lethal monologue each night, and Daniels' infectious charisma is set free in scenes that allow his character to flaunt his cape as a demonic diva of the stage.

Moreover, just as Círdan counsels Elrond in Rings of Power, Santiago acts as an early mentor to Claudia (Delainey Hayles) during her early days with the coven, though this partnership takes a significantly darker turn when Santiago publicly executes the fledgling in one of Interview with the Vampire's most devastating scenes. During the trial staged to punish both Claudia and Louis (Jacob Anderson) for their misunderstood crimes, Daniels' showmanship is on full display as Santiago ignores their story's emotional beats to rile up his audience, though the actor also goes to great lengths to make his villain sympathetic too. In particular, Daniels' subtle, stricken facial expressions as Louis torments Santiago in their final confrontation reveal the character's buried vulnerabilities, artfully hinting at a vampire driven by his insecurities to become one of the most memorable characters of the series.

Ben Daniels’ Performances in 2024 Mark a High Point in the Actor’s Visibility

Close

With central roles in both popular franchises, Ben Daniels is very quickly becoming memorable himself, with the actor gradually feeling like the kind of performer you haven't seen anywhere before you start seeing them everywhere. What's more, despite general audiences likely not being aware of Daniels' more obscure roles, 2024 is still the culmination of a career trajectory that has gradually seen Daniels take on more mainstream projects. Aside from his part as Adam Galloway in Netflix's House of Cards and a brief role in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story as General Antoc Merrick, Daniels has also featured in one of Netflix's most subversive superhero dramas and the acclaimed 2013 drama Locke alongside Tom Hardy, cementing Daniels as an actor of immense versatility well-deserving of his praise.

As is the case with most actors, Daniels has had his share of misfires too. In particular, the actor featured in 2005's ill-fated Doom along with a slate of less flattering projects early in his career, but missteps are to be expected of even veteran performers navigating their way through a tumultuous industry. Overall, the story of Daniels' award-winning career so far is one of undeniable devotion to his craft, an inspiring journey from small roles on the stage to featuring prominently in The Rings of Power's Season 2 premiere, and his central parts in some of 2024's biggest shows reflect the actor's long history with the art of drama. With Interview with the Vampire Season 1 now streaming on Netflix and Rings of Power Season 2 just getting started, there's never been a better time to experience the magical worlds of Ben Daniels' riveting performances.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 is currently streaming on Prime Video. New Episodes air every Thursday.

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO