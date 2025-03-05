Home Town first aired on HGTV in 2016, and ever since, Erin Napier and Ben Napier have become fan favorites. The couple from Laurel, Mississippi have worked together restoring homes in their main series for eight seasons, and have also starred in two spin-offs, Home Town: Ben's Workshop and Home Town Takeover. The couple presents home options and renovation plans to prospective buyers, and their focus on budget-friendly solutions always aims to preserve the unique qualities of the heritage properties they restore.

The couple faces the occasional design challenge in the series, especially since they had no experience with construction or design prior to their first renovation project, which landed them on HGTV. Erin and Ben documented their restoration of a 1925 craftsman cottage online, and their attention to restoring the original details of their cabin while sticking to a strict budget caught the attention of HGTV producers, launching their career on the network. While the couple grew in experience, their family grew along with their careers, and they welcomed their two daughters to the mix of their busy lives on HGTV. Erin recently shared two heartfelt posts online, one looking back at how her and her husband's careers started on the network, and another announcing a bright new career opportunity for the couple.

Erin Napier Looks Back at the Start of 'Home Town' on HGTV