Ben Feigin the creative genius behind the beloved CBC Television sitcom Schitt's Creek has sadly passed away after losing his bout with pancreatic cancer. According to reports, the award-winning producer died at his home in Los Angeles on Monday. His death was confirmed to the media by UTA, the talent agency where he worked during his early years in the entertainment industry.

While Dan Levy is the more recognized name that comes to mind at the mention of Schitt's Creek, it was indeed Feigin's business acumen that got the show off the ground and running. During the development and early production of the sitcom, Feigin spearheaded the process by sourcing funds employing a non-traditional model that saw him license the series on a non-exclusive basis to multiple international territories. Feigin was the brain behind Creek's ancillary businesses that capitalized on the show's popularity including the sold-out Netflix pop-up immersive experience documentary Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell, the hugely profitable international tour with LiveNation, as well as a variety of merchandise.

Feigin remained a key force to Schitt's Creek's continuous success serving as its executive producer throughout its entire 6-season run from 2015 to 2020. Much like the cast and crew of the show, Feigin equally received notable recognition for his profound contributions. He received an Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series for the final season of Schitt's Creek, a PGA award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television for a Comedy, and a Golden Globe for Best Musical or Comedy Television Series. Additionally, he received a GLAAD Media Award for best comedy series consecutively in 2020 and 2021.

Feigin was born in Silver Spring, Maryland, and attended UC Santa Barbara. He kicked off his career at William Morris as an agent trainee and gradually worked his way up the top brass of Warner Bros. where he oversaw the creation of popular shows including Friends, The West Wing, and ER. He had stints at UTA, The Collective (of which he was a founding member), Anonymous Content, and Amblin Entertainment where in addition to representing high-profile talents in the industry equally created profitable offshoots. In 2016, he founded Equation Unlimited and served as its CEO until his death. Ben Feigin famously united the acclaimed comedy duo Cheech & Chong negotiating a lucrative deal that saw the pair enjoy a renewed moment in the sun after 25 years apart.

Feign is survived by his wife, Heidi Feigin a talent agent at UTA whom he met during his years at the William Morris mailroom, as well as his 11-year-old daughter. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who was dear to the late producer. He was 47 years old.

Feigin left behind an indelible legacy and will always be remembered for the creative genius that he was.