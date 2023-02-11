Indie production company Topic Studios has announced that Ben Foster, Katherine Waterston, Maria Bakalova, and Justice Smith are set to star in Floodplain, an environmental thriller film directed by Tim Sutton.

While details on the film remain slim, the logline from Topic Studios says that Floodplain "explores themes of family trauma, environmental justice and race via the story of a man (Foster) who must return to his hometown to help prevent a catastrophic flood and confront the mistakes from his past." The roles for Waterson, Bakalova, and Smith have not been fleshed out, though more information on the film is likely to be revealed in the coming months.

Floodplain will re-unite Foster with Topic Studios after a previous collaboration on 2018's Leave No Trace, a drama film co-starring Foster and Thomasin McKenzie that recieved numerous accolades upon its release, and currently holds a rare 100% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Sutton will direct the film off a script from Bill Gullo, with Jordan Horowitz of La La Land fame set to produce for the Original Headquarters banner alongside Annie Marter. The film will be executive produced by Ryan Heller, Michael Bloom and Jennifer Westin for Topic Studios, which is also financing the project.

The film is reportedly set to begin production later this year. While no distributor has latched onto Floodplain yet, the project is set to be introduced at the upcoming European Film Market, where buyers will have a chance to secure the rights. Topic will be looking for another deal after a large outing at the recent Sundance Film Festival, where it brought the films Theater Camp, Shortcomings, and Infinity Pool. The latter, a sci-fi horror film, stars Alexander Skarsgård and Mia Goth, and is currently in theaters.

Beyond Leave No Trace, Foster is also known for his roles in Westerns such as Hell or High Water and 3:10 to Yuma, and also had a recurring role on HBO's highly acclaimed Six Feet Under. Waterston is known for her role in the Fantastic Beasts series and Alien: Covenant, and was recently seen in the period dramedy Babylon. Bakalova was nominated for numerous accolades for her role alongside Sacha Baron Cohen in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, including a Golden Globe and Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. She will next be heard in a voice role in Marvel's upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Smith was put on the map following his role in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and gained futher recognition with his starring role in Detective Pikachu. He will be seen in Paramount's upcoming fantasy film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

No release window for Floodplain has been set.