After a little over a year of teasing—and a trio of star-studded music videos—the wait is finally over. Gustaffson’s debut album Black & White Movie is officially here, and Andrew Gower is marking the occasion with a brand-new music video that may be the band's most star-studded yet. Filmed within the hallowed halls of the iconic Albert Hall in Manchester, which has hosted some of the greatest musicians of the last two centuries, Gustaffson's "Closer" is focused on a more modern dilemma: Self-tapes. A thorough line across each of Gower's singles from the album has been a great sense of longing for community and the shared experience that comes from making and consuming art. The advent of self-tapes in the acting community has opened the industry to a wider pool of talent, while inadvertently isolating them from each other.

"I'm into acting to go into a room and meet directors, meet teams, and present my characters in the room. That's how I grew up," Gower explains during our conversation on the eve of the album launch. "That's why I became an actor, was to be Andrew, introduce myself as Andrew, and then be the character, and then be Andrew again. However, what has happened in our industry, as you've seen, is that sort of power has been taken away, and that's both the power of being able to deliver in a room and the power of face-to-face collaboration. A lot of jobs that actors are landing, the first time they meet the director is on set, so it came from that." He continues:

"The core of the song is, yes, the screen is fantastic, but let's not lose this face-to-face magic. When I left drama school, Soho in London was full of actors. I'd go into the coffee shop, and there would be actors. 'What are you in for? Oh, wow. You're in for that? That's great. Who are you meeting?' I was a 21-year-old actor, going, 'This is incredible.' I bumped into Cillian Murphy at American Church. Just bumped into me in a high-vis jacket on his way to an audition. Face-to-face is a rarity now, that's gone away. That's the essence of the song: come closer. Come closer to me, come closer to whoever."

Each of Gustaffson's music videos has benefited from Gower's innate ability to forge creative collaborations with everyone he works with — both in front of and behind the camera. "Closer" feels much like the closing argument in the case that Gower has made about the need for community, not just within the acting world, but in the world at large. Here, he brings together an enormous cast of familiar faces to showcase their best and worst experiences submitting self-tapes for auditions. The central piece of "Closer" is an iconic interview that Sir Ben Kingsley gave a number of years ago where he compared acting to the inner workings of a tribe. The interview clip is set against the backdrop of the track, while Gower mouths along to some of the comments.

"I watched that speech when I could first afford the internet. When I left drama school, somebody sent it to me," he explains, noting how he connected with what Kingsley was saying. "How he compares acting to hunting, finding your tribe, and waiting for the tribal elder to hand you your bow. He basically says that you can, as an actor, wait for so long for your opportunity, but whilst you're waiting, you still don't have to not act." Gower went on to explain:

"When I wrote this track, I knew I wanted that to be the core of the song. I was lucky that myself and Ben share the same agent, so I wrote to him, told him what I wanted to do with the song, and he was kind enough to offer up his recording for his cameo appearance on the track."

The Stars Collide in Gustaffson's "Closer"

"They're all actors I just adore," Gower says of the incredible cast of performers who appear throughout the music video. "I followed their careers, people I've watched on stage, some who I went to drama school with, some who I've worked with, others I've admired from afar. When we knew that we had the Albert Hall—as a stage, to film the band on and the concept of the video and Ben Kingsley—I knew that I wanted those moments of art that may have been lost."

The music video is a real who's who of talent, from Daredevil: Born Again's Arty Froushan to Shadow & Bones' Freddy Carter, as well as, Luke Allen-Gale (Dominion), Leanne Best (Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool), Josh Bolt (Masters Of The Air), Cathy Belton (Philomena), Steven Cree (A Discovery of Witches), Bejo Dohmen (Harvest), Steven Elder (The King), Anthony Flanagan (House of Dragon), Caroline Ford (Carnival Row), David Gyasi (The Diplomat), Florence Hall (Bank of Dave), Sam Hoare (Grace), Ansu Kabia (Snow White), Andrew Knott (Gavin & Stacey), Duncan Lacroix (Outlander), Sinead Matthews (Mr. Turner), Stuart Martin (Rebel Moon), Tamzin Merchant (Carnival Row), Simon Merrells (The Winter King), Rhoda Ofori-Attah (Top Boy), Jude Owusu (The Hollow Crown), Billy Postlethwaite (Silo), Chris Reily (Slow Horses), Claire Sermonne (Outlander), Gina Stiebitz (Dark), and Rick Warden (Happy Valley).

"They all edited and became other people in their own homes without an audience. I wanted these tapes that people were proud of or people wished that somebody had seen, or maybe an outtake of them getting into character. I wanted those moments to last and be seen. The nice thing is, with the video, they're collectively seen, and it was amazing how so many actors who I adore as artists offered up that beautiful work for us to include in the video."

Gower is, notably, absent from the slew of self-tapes featured in "Closer" and that is because of a very meta approach to the concept. As he explains, "In a sense, the video is Gustafsson's self-tape as a band." The music video opens with Gower sitting on the darkened stage, delivering the band's slate into the camera. It's a striking image that evokes the sense of isolation that comes from the solitary experience of recording self-tapes at home. As the video continues, the lights come on and the band is revealed, bringing much-needed life and vibrance to the scene unfolding. It's a clever way of exploring how vital collaboration is. That is the underlying message that he hopes listeners — and viewers — take away from the track:

"I think there's a beauty in the numbers of people who come together and support art. I think it's so important to do that and be present, [to see] live music, live theater. But also, as much as it appears to be through the prism of a self-tape, what is that in life? We take selfies, we have a fear of how we are perceived online, and that persona of, 'It's about me,' and with that world and that platform kind of defines who we are as people. Whereas I actually don't know who I am. If you put me on the moon, if I'm with my band, if I'm with my mom: I'm a totally different person in all these different scenarios. Let's worry less about who we are and more about who we can bring together and what we can give."

Black & White Movie is out today. Check out the new music video for "Closer" above and check out Gustaffson’s debut album everywhere you listen to music.

