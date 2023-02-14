It’s been far too long since Gotham star Ben McKenzie has graced our television screens. But, that may all change very soon. Today, it has been announced that McKenzie is set to star in a medical drama pilot, The Hurt Unit, for ABC.

The Hurt Unit is a medical drama that will set itself apart from other shows in the genre by taking the doctors and nurses out of the hospital. The series will follow the titular “Hurt Unit” (Hospital Urgent Response Team), a team of highly skilled surgeons and nurses who treat injured patients out in the field. When someone won’t be able to make it to the hospital, it's up to the “Hurt Unit” to save them. McKenzie will star in the pilot as Danny, the head of the team. He is described as a deeply gifted surgeon who is able to make “split-second decisions in the most harrowing circumstances” but is often too big of a risk-taker for his own good.

McKenzie’s fans will be excited to see him back on TV. The star was last seen in 2019 when his hit series Gotham came to an end. Over his career, McKenzie has starred in some of the biggest shows. His other hits include the classic teen drama The O.C. and the crime drama Southland. His film credits include the recent comedy I Want You Back as well as 88 Minutes, Line of Duty, and The Report.

Who Are The Creatives Behind The Hurt Unit?

The pilot for The Hurt Unit has been written by Matt Lopez and John Glenn. Lopez has previously written for series like Promised Land and Gone. Glenn has written several episodes of SEAL Team and Allegiance. The pilot episode will also be directed by Marc Webb, who has directed hit movies like 500 Days of Summer and The Amazing Spider-Man as well as episodes of acclaimed series like Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Limitless, and Why Women Kill. Lopez, Glenn, and Webb will also all serve as executive producers on the project.

Check out the official logline for the series and watch a trailer for McKenzie's most recent series, Gotham, below:

Here's the official synopsis for The Hurt Unit: