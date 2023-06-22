Australian actor Ben Mendelsohn became a huge presence in the entertainment industry throughout the 2010s. Following a scene-stealing supporting turn in 2012's The Dark Knight Rises, Mendelsohn rose to mainstream prominence with his Emmy-winning role in the Netflix original Bloodline.

Mendelsohn is back on the small screen and the MCU thanks to Secret Invasion, where he will reprise his role as the Skrull Talos. The actor thus adds another critically acclaimed project to his already strong resumé, filled with lauded efforts on the big and small screens with high rankings on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

10 'Darkest Hour' (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 84%

Gary Oldman won the Oscar for his performance in Joe Wright's historical drama Darkest Hour. The revered actor plays Winston Churchill, with the plot addressing the 1940 war cabinet crisis where he refused to make terms with the Nazis in the early days of World War II. Mendelsohn plays King George VI, who provides invaluable and crucial support to Churchill's decision to continue the hostilities.

Darkest Hour exists as a showcase for Oldman's scenery-chewing performance as Churchill. Mendelsohn and the supporting cast do admirable work complementing his portrayal, but the film lives and dies with Oldman, who single-handedly elevates it, even when the plot becomes derivative.

9 'Beautiful Kate' (2009)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 84%

Mendelsohn stars in the 2009 psychosexual drama Beautiful Kate opposite Rachel Griffiths and Sophie Lowe. The plot follows Ned, a writer who returns home to spend time with his dying father. However, things get complicated by the presence of his seductive and manipulative twin sister, Kate.

Beautiful Kate works thanks to a challenging and compelling narrative powered by a trio of spectacular performances from Mendelsohn, Griffiths, and Lowe. The film can be a tough watch, especially for its taboo themes, but it remains a thoughtful, if discomforting, take on the Southern Gothic sub-genre.

8 'Cyrano' (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 85%

Peter Dinklage stars in Joe Wright's 2021 musical romantic drama Cyrano. Based on the 2018 stage version of the seminal play Cyrano de Bergerac, the film follows the titular character, who uses his skill and wit to aid a young man in earning the love of the beautiful Roxanne, with whom he is desperately in love. Mendelsohn plays De Guiche, a vain and ruthless Duke relentlessly pursuing Roxanne's affections.

Teaming with Wright again, Mendelsohn does a remarkably good job of portraying the detestable and pompous De Guiche, providing Dinklage with a worthy foe. However, Cyrano is Dinklage's show, with the acclaimed actor delivering a career-best performance as the hopeless romantic in the criminally underrated musical.

7 'I Am Heath Ledger' (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 86%

The 2017 documentary I Am Heath Ledger is a tribute to the late Heath Ledger, celebrating his legacy and life. It features interviews with several key figures in Ledger's life, including his family, Naomi Watts, Djimon Hounsou, Emile Hirsch, Ang Lee, and Mendelsohn, a close friend of the actor's.

I Am Heath Ledger is among the best documentaries of the 2010s, an intimate, thoughtful, and loving portrayal of a promising young actor who tragically passed too soon. Mendelsohn and the other guests speak with warm and palpable affection about Ledger, painting a gentle and revealing image of the late actor.

6 'Mississippi Grind' (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 91%

Ryan Reynolds and Mendelsohn star in the 2015 dramedy Mississippi Grind. Mendelsohn plays Gerry, a man with a gambling addiction convinced that his new friend, the charming Curtis, is a good luck charm. The two journey to New Orleans to participate in a high-stakes poker game.

Seamlessly blending the best out of the road trip and buddy comedy genres, Mississippi Grind is a sleek and funny adventure that makes the most out of the intense chemistry between Reynolds and Mendelsohn. The actors are at ease with each other, anchoring the film and producing one of the 21st century's best dramedies.

5 'The Outsider' (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 91%

Mendelsohn received critical acclaim for his stunning work in the HBO miniseries The Outsider. Based on the eponymous 2018 novel by Stephen King, The Outsider follows a supernatural force disrupting the investigation into the gruesome murder of a young boy. Cynthia Erivo, Paddy Considine, and Jason Bateman also star.

Tense, gripping, and genuinely terrifying, The Outsider is a slow-burn mystery that might frustrate some with its deliberately-restrained approach. However, stellar performances from Mendelsohn and Erivo, and an effective and engrossing atmosphere, make this a Stephen King adaptation destined to become a classic.

4 'Slow West' (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%

John Maclean's Slow West is among the 21st century's best Revisionist Westerns. Kodi Smit-McPhee stars as a young Scotsman who ventures into the American West searching for his long-lost love, joined by bounty hunter Silas Selleck, played by Michael Fassbender. Mendelsohn plays Payne, the ruthless leader of SIlas' old gang and the film's primary antagonist.

Visceral and refreshing, Slow West is a clever update of the classic Western, Smit-McPhee makes for an inspired hero, aided by Fassbender's stern and reliable presence. Mendelsohn does what he does best, delivering a scene-stealing, despicable performance that ranks among the film's strongest assets.

3 'Babyteeth' (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%

The 2019 coming-of-age dramedy Babyteeth stars Mendelsohn and Eliza Scanlen in her feature film debut. Based on the eponymous stage play, the plot concerns a teenager with cancer who develops a new lust for life after she falls in love with a small-town drug dealer.

Babyteeth is a sensitive and intense coming-of-age story that breaks free of the genre's conventions, delivering a powerful and chaotic story that is no less rewarding. Mendelsohn and Scanlen shine as a father-daughter duo faced with an unbearably painful situation, bringing delicacy and nuance to a powerful story about pain, sacrifice, and loss.

2 'Animal Kingdom' (2010)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95%

The 2010 Australian crime drama Animal Kingdom features an ensemble, including Joel Edgerton, Guy Pearce, Jacki Weaver, and Mendelsohn. The plot centers on J, a young man recruited into an infamous crime family following his mother's death. However, when a cop gives him a chance at a new life, J must make a difficult choice. Mendelsohn plays Baz, the family's psychopathic leader who commits most of their crimes.

Animal Kingdom is among the most underrated crime movies of the 2010s. Elevated by a stellar cast, the film is a raw and unforgiving exploration of family and legacy, featuring a tour de force performance from Jacki Weaver that resulted in a richly-earned Oscar nomination.

1 'Starred Up' (2013)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 99%

David Mackenzie's 2013 prison crime drama Starred Up stars Mendelsohn opposite Jack O'Connell and Rupert Friend. The plot centers on a father-son duo who reunite in prison, leading to an intense and volatile relationship due to their explosive personalities.

Anchored by Mendelsohn's brilliant performance, Starred Up is a searing and hyper-realistic look at prison life. The film finds unexpected and delicate strength in the central father-son dynamic, with Mendelsohn and O'Connell portraying the troubled relationship with remarkable and earnest empathy.

