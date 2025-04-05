After his Emmy Award-winning performance on Bloodline, Ben Mendelsohn became one of the industry’s go-to actors for the role of any intimidating, scene-stealing villain. Between a ruthless Imperial officer in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, an alien warrior in Captain Marvel, a selfish capitalist in Ready Player One, and even a hammy version of the Sheriff of Nottingham in the largely forgettable Robin Hood reboot, Mendelsohn can be relied upon to play characters that viewers love to hate. It’s a rare talent that takes a considerable amount of expertise to pull off, but Mendelsohn is a far more versatile actor than he is always given crest for. Mendelsohn captured the heart of a lifelong gamble in Mississippi Grind, a terrific A24 crime thriller in which he teamed up with Ryan Reynolds.

What Is ‘Mississippi Grind’ About?