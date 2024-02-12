The Big Picture Ben Mendelsohn coyly responds to the possibility of him reprising his role as Krennic in the Star Wars series Andor .

Ben Mendelsohn played a pivotal part in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story as the film's main antagonist, Orson Krennic, the Director of Advanced Weapons Research for the Imperial Military. His character met something of a sticky end on the planet Scarif, along with the rest of the cast of the film. But just because the likes of Diego Luna's Cassian Andor perished on the sandy beaches of the planet, doesn't mean their story is finished. Luna returned in the acclaimed series Andor, set before the events of Rogue One. So if he can return, why not Krennic too?

In an interview with Collider's Maggie Lovitt, to promote his role in Apple TV+'s The New Look, the Australian star was asked about the prospect of reprising his role in Andor, which—at the date of the interview—wrapped two days later. Mendelsohn, clearly in something of a fun mood, was playing very coy at the prospect of taking part, without ruling anything out. Given the time the second season is expected to portray, a cameo from an Imperial officer of high standing would certainly make a lot of sense.

"Oh, in Andor? Yeah, I mean, maybe? Isn’t it coming to an end? I thought they had, like, five years left to go on that," said the actor. "Listen, I think Rogue One turned out fantastic. So, hold on. Have they shot it already?" He went on to joke:

"Well, I mean, who knows in that case? Maybe they’ll just do a Krennic backstory, but they'll have to shoot it quick or use a lot of CGI, you know? Krennic the Younger, or something, and then they'll get someone cheaper to play it, I'm sure. I could be there as an advisor to help the younger actor out, and just go, “Mate… Mate. Mate!” You know?"

Who Is Orson Krennic in the 'Star Wars' Universe?

Krennic served as the Director of Advanced Weapons Research for the Imperial Military and was the main antagonist of the film. Krennic was responsible for overseeing the development and completion of the Death Star, the Galactic Empire's superweapon capable of destroying entire planets. His ambition and desire for power put him at odds with other Imperial leaders and brought him into direct conflict with the film's protagonists, Luna's Andor and Felicity Jones' Jyn Erso, who were part of the Rebel Alliance aiming to steal the Death Star plans. Krennic's character is clearly defined by his ruthless dedication to the Empire and his personal ambition to gain favor with Emperor Palpatine and secure his legacy within the Empire's hierarchy.

Rogue One and Andor are streaming now on Disney+. The New Look arrives on Apple TV+ on February 14, 2024, so stay tuned for Lovitt's interviews for the series and check out the snippet from the conversation above.

