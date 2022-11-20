Directed by Claire Scanlon and based on the book by Grant Ginder, the comedy The People We Hate at the Wedding follows a family who just can’t ever manage to see eye-to-eye. Siblings Alice (Kristen Bell) and Paul (Ben Platt) begrudgingly agree to accompany their mother (Allison Janney) to the English countryside where their estranged half-sister Eloise (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) is getting married. Once there, the wedding week becomes a drama-filled mess and the dysfunctional family realizes that they have to mend their differences before their relationship is forever fractured.

During this 1-on-1 interview with Collider, Platt talked about why this particular project was attractive to him when it came his way, the appeal of this character, what it’s like to have Janney play your mother, the brother-sister dynamic, how he personally feels about weddings, and shooting an awkwardly hilarious threesome. He also talked about the experience of making Merrily We Roll Along, which will continue over a 20-year period, with director Richard Linklater, and how much more personally exposing it can feel to tour with his own music compared to when he’s playing a character in a script.

Collider: When this came your way, what was the appeal of it for you? Did you connect to something specific with the story? What sold you on wanting to do this?

BEN PLATT: It was a combination of things. First and foremost, I thought it was funny. It came to me in the middle of the pandemic, right after I had done Dear Evan Hansen, which is a very fraught and heavy piece of material, so the idea of doing something uplifting and funny and warm was so attractive to me. Then, I read the script, and it was all of those things. It also had really beautiful family relationships, and as someone from a big family with lots of siblings, I certainly connected with that. And then, the kicker was just getting to play a queer character. I had dabbled in that with The Politician, but I had never really played just a straightforward gay character the way that I identify, so to get to play as close to myself in that way sounded really relieving and joyful to me. It was an easy sell. Then, I found out Allison [Janney] and Kristen [Bell] were doing it, and I was like, “Well, there you go.”

I’m tough on comedy, and getting a laugh out of me is not always easy. What is that like when you’re reading a script? Are there times when you laugh out loud?

PLATT: Totally. I try to be as open as an audience member, in terms of reading a script, as I can be, so that I can actually clock if I think something really is funny. I find it’s very easy, because we’re reading everything on screens now, for it to feel the same as scrolling on Instagram, especially when we read lots of things. With this, I really tried my best to be like, “Let me try to envision this as I go,” and sometimes I did get an illicit, really gut laughter, given some of the really funny jokes in the writing. If there was a scene being described that I knew I would find funny, making sure that I clock that it’s aligning with my humor is important. And this script certainly did make me laugh a few times, in a gut-roll way.

Were all of these crazy moments there in the script, from the beginning? Did some of them get added? Were there ever things that got pulled back from?

PLATT: There are some crazy things in this. Pretty much every plot line or set piece was fully written, like the bachelorette party, and the scene with Julian [Ovenden] and Karan [Soni] and I, and the fight at the wedding. All the big moments were fully there, written from the get-go. It’s such a gift to have comedic geniuses, like Kristen and Allison, and to have (director) Claire [Scanlon]. Once you get on set and you feel what the reality is, with everything we’ve brought and prepared, if something isn’t quite working, or if something feels like it’s going to be funnier in a different way, or with a different kind of improvised tone, then you can adjust it. I think having that freedom and looseness in a comedy is super important. But certainly, all of the insanity was there, from the first week.

What is it like to have Allison Janney as your mother? What do you enjoy about her, as a scene partner? Is she the best?

PLATT: She’s just the best. I was so nervous to meet her, not because I was afraid of her or anything, but because she’s so up there as one of the greatest people. Everybody feels that way about her. When you meet people like that, you’re like, “There’s no way they’re actually this great, as a person. If they’re that great on screen, every time I see them, there’s got to be something.” But she is even more wonderful, as a person. She is just so completely open to the world, and she’s funny, loose, silly, normal, and brilliant, at the same time. I loved having her as my mom. That was definitely a highlight of the experience, and I would’ve done it for months and months longer. I wish that there were sequels, just so I could spend more time as her kid. She couldn’t have been warmer and made it feel easier. The hard thing is that Paul is actually tough on his mom for most of the film, and I so did not feel that way about Allison. I just wanted to hug her and snuggle with her. So, I was very excited to get to the point, towards the end of the film, where they reconcile a little bit because I just wanted to be sweet with her. I couldn’t have loved the experience more, and can’t speak highly enough of her. I can only hope that we get more opportunities to collaborate.

The relationship that’s really a constant throughout this is the brother-sister relationship between Alice and Paul. What did you enjoy about that dynamic, and playing with Kristen Bell for that?

PLATT: I’d known her a little bit before. She came to see my concert that I did in L.A., when I did my first tour in 2019, just as a fan, which I was so moved by. I didn’t know she was even there, and then I saw, after the fact, on social media, how supportive she was. She brought her family, and I just thought it was so kind. Then, I did (her husband) Dax [Shepard]’s podcast, and he asked me to come to Kristen’s birthday. I got to come over and spend some time with her, and I just immediately knew, the first time we hung out, that we were very much on the same wavelength. We both come from musical theater, which is a very specific breed, so she and I have a real place to start from and to bond from. We got to see some musicals while we were in London together. Having that shared language and just connecting immediately on that level made the sibling relationship feel very easy and very natural. She’s much like Allison, in the sense that both of them are so famous and very successful, but they are both just such consummate professionals. They’ve both been putting their heads down and doing the work for so long, and all the work is always so consistently strong that when I think of veterans, especially comedic veterans, they both really personify that.

For some reason, when I hear musical theater people working together, I just imagine that you guys must always be singing and dancing together, every chance you get. Does that ever actually happen? Is that a real thing?

PLATT: Oh, yes. We’re not doing numbers in the street, but definitely between setups and in the downtime on set, there’s some humming, some singing, some harmonizing, and some musical theater bits. That’s absolutely real, for sure.

If Alice and Paul didn’t share the same enemy in Eloise, do you think that either or both of them would have made up with her or mended that relationship before now? Does it get carried on as long as it does because they have each other to feed into it?

PLATT: I think that’s exactly right. When you have someone to commiserate with and to double down on your feelings with, it’s hard to see outside of those things. It’s hard enough, as your own person, to get outside of yourself and to try to change your perspective, but when you have a bosom buddy like that, who’s totally one-upping you and validating all the things you’re feeling, it’s easy to burrow even deeper. I’m thrilled for them, that they broke out of that echo chamber, because Cynthia [Addai-Robinson] is wonderful.

People seem to either love weddings or hate them. They definitely bring out things in people. Do you fall into one category or the other, or does it depend on whose wedding it is?

PLATT: It depends. I’ve gone to weddings where I’ve been like, “Get me out of here. I hate this.” And I’ve also been to weddings where I’m like, “This is heaven. This is so fun.” I love to dance, so it’s gotta be good dancing and a good band. For me, that’s the make or break. Other than that, there are some couples where they really let you in on their relationship and make the wedding feel like a reflection of them, in a way where you feel like it’s really personal and you actually get to understand something about them. I love those. They’re so moving and meaningful. Then, there are weddings that are so traditional and removed with a little bit of formality, to the point where you don’t actually get an insight into why these people feel like they should spend their lives together. When I’m left out of it, in that way, I tune out, but when I’m welcomed into the relationship, I’m a sucker and I’ll cry.

While in London for this wedding, your character decides to get a bit more adventurous and have a threesome, which doesn’t quite work out. What was it like to figure out the logistics of shooting something like that, especially when it’s supposed to come across as more humorous to the audience? Is it harder to do something like that without cracking up?

PLATT: Yes. Claire did a really amazing job of being very clear, from the very beginning, about wanting to ride that line of not making fun of and not laughing at the actual sexuality of these guys, but also keeping it funny and laughing at just the absurdity of the situation and how poorly it goes. We’ve all had, maybe not threesomes, but situations like that, that just don’t go the way you want them to. We did a lot of prep. We did a whole rehearsal, with the three of us guys with Claire, on the weekend. We just got together in her apartment and talked through it in a very systematic way. It was like “There’ll be this position. I’ll be wearing this. Then, you’ll be in this position. And then, we’ll transition to this. Then, you can do some jokes about it here.” It was very clear in a really structural way, what exactly we could expect, so that when we were shooting it, we all felt so ready and comfortable that we could be free to make choices and try things, and be funny and improvise. Definitely, hats off to Claire, in the way that she handled that whole sequence, from the get-go.

That moment of you walking away with your pants at your ankles was the funniest thing. How many times did you have to shoot that, and did you get through it without falling or hurting yourself?

PLATT: There were a lot of shuffling shots. That’s something that we found on the day because that’s not necessarily something you can plan for. That’s one of those little textural details, where it’s like, “Oh, my pants happen to be around my ankles, and now I have to exit. This is pretty funny.” I never fell, but I did laugh a lot at Karan. You don’t get to see a ton of it in the film because he can’t be that lovable, given his character, but he’s such a brilliant improviser. He’s one of the funniest improvisers that I’ve ever worked with. He was throwing out really incredible things throughout that entire threesome, that were criticisms and coaching for Paul, that I really had a hard time keeping together. I did ruin a lot of takes, but not from falling, from laughing.

How are things going with Merrily We Roll Along? It must be so cool to be a part of something that you know is going to be a part of your life for a while, but at the same time, you also know you’re going to be waiting a long time to see it. What is that balance like?

PLATT: It’s bizarre. It’s unlike anything I’ve ever done, or will ever do. I’ve found that I just have to view it as individual experiences. You have to continue to live your life, and we’re talking 17 more years. To keep thinking about it as this one long runway is just not conducive, in any way. We shot one sequence of it, and we’ll shoot another sequence next year. When we get to it next year, I’ll be treating it as a wonderful few weeks making a little short film that I’m doing with Beanie [Feldstein] and Rick [Linklater], and just trying to take it one chapter at a time. I treat them as little gifts when they come, and try not to think too far ahead. That’s how I’ve been able to keep it in the right perspective.

What’s it like to work and collaborate with Richard Linklater?

PLATT: He’s the most chill genius. He's a very unassuming presence. He’s very low-key. He vibrates on a pretty low frequency and is very calm and collected. There’s nothing aggressive about his intelligence. And then, when you sit down and have an opportunity to really get to know him and work on something and open something up, it starts to come out in a more organic way, just how brilliant he is and how he’s the smartest one in the room. My favorite thing about him is that he just doesn’t feel the need to broadcast that. He lets it come out very naturally, and you just feel very taken care of, especially in a film setting, with him. You know he knows what he’s doing, and there’s a great release when someone is so in control.

You’re so good at what you do, between being on stage doing musical theater, going on tour with music from your albums, and doing film and TV. What do you learn about yourself when you’re doing a tour for your albums, and you’re on stage, not as a character, but just as yourself? Is that a very different experience, emotionally?

PLATT: Totally. It’s a lot more exposing, obviously. You don’t have that little layer of protection that you have with something like this film where, while you’re showing parts of yourself and being a bit vulnerable, you do get to, in a really positive way, hide behind a character and another person’s experience and another person’s writing. You’re fitting into a larger story that’s not your story, and I think there’s a lot of freedom in that, in the sense that it’s not you on a plate that you’re presenting to people, and you don’t have to necessarily answer for every choice that’s made. It doesn’t have to necessarily correspond with the choices you would make. Whereas, when you’re performing as yourself, the pro of that is that you do get to be entirely who you are, and there is no protection. You get to really expose your feelings and the way you like to perform and what you want to express, which is so wonderful, but then also just more vulnerable and more draining, in the sense that there’s nowhere to hide. I find that I feel so connected to myself when I’m performing on tour as myself. I find that I have to be hyper-connected to myself in order to then present myself to others. Whereas, when I’m getting to work on a film, or I’m a character in something else, like in a piece of theater, I get to immerse in the other people and the project, and the story and character, that I get a little bit of a break from myself, in that way. I just feel really lucky to get to stretch both muscles because I find when you do one, it really makes you appreciate and miss the other. I hope to always have the opportunity to do both things.

