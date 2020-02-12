Ben Schwartz on ‘Sonic’, Target T-Shirts, and the Possibility of a ‘Parks and Rec’ Reunion

–

Talk to Ben Schwartz for, say, just about four minutes and you’ll become convinced he was pretty much destined to play Sega’s iconic speedster, Sonic the Hedgehog. The comedian—best-known and most-memed for his role as Jean-Ralphio Saperstein on Parks and Recreation—charmingly goes at a mile a minute, whether he’s discussing the film itself or something like the T-shirt selection at Target. To be completely honest, we mostly talked about the T-shirt selection at Target.

But, eventually, we also discussed the history of Sonic over the years, his original name, Mr. Needlemouse, the film’s partnership with Jack in the Box (and not Sonic), the possibility of a Parks and Recreation reunion for NBC’s Peacock streaming service, and more.

Check out what Ben Schwartz had to say in the player above, and below is exactly what we talked about. Sonic the Hedgehog hits theaters on Friday, February 14. For more coverage out of the Sonic junket, here is Jim Carrey getting philosophical about a Truman Show sequel and James Marsden‘s advice for a future Cyclops.

Collecting vintage T-shirts, and how great the T-shirt options are at Target.

What would Ben Schwartz’s performance sound like if Sonic was still named Mr. Needlemouse?

Why does Sonic the Hedgehog have a partnership with Jack in the Box and not Sonic?

Why it would be a “dream” if NBC wanted a Parks and Recreation reunion or sequel for Peacock.

Here is the official synopsis for Sonic the Hedgehog: