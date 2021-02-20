Plus, they reveal what they took home from set and what they’ll always remember from making ‘Flora & Ulysses.’

With director Lena Khan’s Flora & Ulysses now streaming on Disney+, I recently got to speak to Ben Schwartz and Matilda Lawler about making the fun family film. During the interview, Schwartz and Lawler revealed what they took home from set, things they’ll always remember from making the movie, what people would be surprised to learn about making a movie, favorite comic book characters, how Lawler found out she got the role, why Schwartz enjoyed filming his dance montage and more.

If you haven’t seen the trailer, the film is based on the Newbury Award-winning novel Flora & Ulysses: The Illuminated Adventures by Kate DiCamillo and it’s about a self-avowed cynic and comic book fan, 10-year-old Flora (Lawler), and the superhero squirrel she rescues (Ulysses). The film also stars Alyson Hannigan, Anna Deavere Smith, Danny Pudi, Benjamin Evans Ainsworth, Janeane Garofolo and Kate McCucci.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

RELATED: Alyson Hannigan on ‘Flora & Ulysses’ and How She Successfully Navigated the Transition From Child Actor

Image via Disney+

Ben Schwartz and Matilda Lawler:

Did they take home anything from set?

Was Schwartz thinking about Oscar Isaac dancing in Ex Machina when he was dancing in Flora & Ulysses?

Schwartz talks about filming his dance montage and why he enjoyed it.

Do they have a favorite comic book character?

Where and when did Lawler find out she got the role?

What would surprise people to learn about making a movie?

What will they always remember from making Flora & Ulysses?

Image via Disney+

Share Share Tweet Email

'WandaVision': Let's Talk About That [SPOILER] Cameo & What It Means for the Character Here's a breakdown in case that big 'WandaVision' reveal gave you whiplash.