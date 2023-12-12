The Big Picture Adam Driver reveals that the character arc for Ben Solo in the Star Wars sequel trilogy changed throughout the films, with the original concept not including his redemption at the end.

Kylo Ren's journey was intended to be the opposite of Darth Vader's, starting confused and vulnerable and ending up most committed to the Dark Side. Rian Johnson's script for The Last Jedi shifted the arc, focusing on the connection between Kylo and Rey.

The filmmakers allowed the character to grow and develop as the story evolved, resulting in a more compelling and satisfying arc for Ben Solo, ultimately leading to his redemption and memorable moments like the Reylo kiss.

It's beginning to look a lot like that time of year when Ben Solo fans collectively relive their grief over the character's untimely passing in The Rise of Skywalker. Unlike in years past, however, this time around we have some new details to pore over, courtesy of the man himself — or rather, the actor who plays him. In a new interview with The Roku Channel's The Rich Eisen Show, actor Adam Driver, who so memorably brought the character of Ben Solo/Kylo Ren to life in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, revealed that a lot of what fans hold dear about the character today was not part of the character arc at the outset.

"I had an overall arc in mind that he wanted to do, which then changed," Driver said. "His idea was almost the opposite journey of Vader, where Vader starts the most confident, the most committed to the Dark Side, and by the last movie he's the most vulnerable, and weak, and he wanted to start at the opposite, where this character was the most confused and vulnerable, and by the end of the three movies would be most committed to the Dark Side." While Driver doesn't specify who the "he" in question is, fans speculated he means director J.J. Abrams, who rebooted the Star Wars film franchise with The Force Awakens.

This plot point is not particularly surprising to fans who've been invested in the creation and development of the character that would eventually become Kylo Ren. Before he was ever the fallen son of Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), the villain of the sequel trilogy was a shadowy Vader-type character known as the "Jedi Killer." Driver goes on to add that this general direction for Kylo Ren stayed in his mind throughout, but started to change with Rian Johnson's script for The Last Jedi, which saw Kylo and Rey (Daisy Ridley) grow much closer, and find a common ground in their respective journeys in the Force. He then goes on to say that the arc shifted even further in The Rise of Skywalker, becoming even more about their connection, and about the Dyad. Driver ends on the reveal that the original concept hadn't called for audiences to see a redeemed Ben Solo at the end of the trilogy at all — to think we were nearly deprived of that cocky, adorable, memeable shrug!

Did Ben Solo's Redemption Make Sense?

Close

In a word, yes. His is probably the only arc for the new characters that actually tracked (no, "the belong you seek is ahead of you" never meant "please define yourself by the last names of two men you don't like much or know all that well"). It's silly to suggest that the son of two of the saga's original heroes should have been consigned to an anticlimactic death while still acting like a snarling cartoon villain. Hardly compelling storytelling. The smartest thing these movies did was lean into Driver and Ridley's natural, electric chemistry — all culminating in that iconic Reylo kiss, arguably one of the few plot points in Rise that actually built on earlier set-up. Changes to a story are common in production: Leia smooching the hell out of her twin brother Luke (Mark Hamill) comes to mind. Even though they still decided to keep the "Vader 2.0" aspect by having Kylo Ren die at the end of the movie (we never saw a body, no one is ever really gone), it's encouraging to see, then, that the minds behind the sequel trilogy allowed for the character to grow and develop as the story did, whatever the earliest concepts might have entailed.

For those interested in reliving all the Reylo highlights, the Star Wars sequel trilogy is streaming now on Disney+.

Watch on Disney+