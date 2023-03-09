K. S. Haddock, one of the art directors for J. J. Abrams' The Rise of Skywalker, shared a new behind-the-scenes photo from the 2019 film on his personal website. In the image, Adam Driver can be seen playing Ben Solo, in the sequence where the character fights the Knight of Ren on Exegol when he travels to the planet in order to help Rey (Daisy Ridley). While the shot was never used on the movie, it takes a good look at the set of the final Skywalker Saga installment, allowing fans to find out what the Sith planet looked like without the visual effects created by Industrial Light and Magic.

In The Rise of Skywalker, Ben Solo is still Kylo Ren at the beginning of the story. He travels to Mustafar, where his grandfather, Darth Vader, used to live in when he wasn't conquering the galaxy. A Holocron located within the volcanic planet allows Ren to find a clone of the evil Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid), who tries to convince him of becoming his new apprentice. After being manipulated by the Emperor in the form of Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis) for years, Kylo rejects the offer, opting for finding his own way of acquiring power by leading the First Order.

Due to the intense emotional struggle he had been dealing with throughout the entire sequel trilogy, Ben feels tempted to go back to the light side of the Force. When the warrior is defeated by Rey in a duel that took place on the remains of the Death Star, General Leia (Carrie Fisher) passes away, prompting his son to stop his aimless pursuit of power. A vision of his father, Han Solo (Harrison Ford), convinces Ben to come home, sealing his redemption arc when he flies towards Exegol to help Rey defeat Palpatine once and for all. When he arrives at the unstable planet, the Knights of Ren are waiting for him, leading to the battle depicted in the image shared by Haddock.

Adam Driver's Next Sci-Fi Adventure

After playing Ben Solo in the sequel trilogy, Driver will try a different approach to the sci-fi genre in 65, which flies into theaters this weekend. In the film, the Academy Award nominated actor plays Mills, a soldier who believes his ship has crashed in a new planet, only to discover that he's actually stuck on Earth, 65 million years ago. In a recent interview with Collider's Steven Weintraub, Driver spoke his experience with fighting dinosaurs and shooting laser guns during this new adventure.