The son of actor-comedians Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara, Ben Stiller has always had a career balancing acting and directing, with a new role in Richard Ayoade's next film on the acting side and another season of Severance to direct on the way. As much as he's known for acting in hits like There's Something About Mary, Meet the Parents, and DodgeBall, he's cultivated a nice filmography of directing projects that show off his other talents.

The boom in TV show production led to Stiller exploring new projects on cable and in streaming that have changed the perception of what he's capable of. As his production company also pumps out interesting TV shows like Apple TV+'s High Desert, Stiller is making bold new choices as a director.

10 'Zoolander 2' (2016)

IMDb Rating: 4.7/10

Zoolander 2 was a rare miss for Stiller in what has otherwise been a creatively risk-taking career. The original film was so much of a success that it was worth bringing the character back in some capacity, but it played many of the same notes as the original. The results felt like diminished returns from what was originally a masterpiece.

New actors in the series, like Benedict Cumberbatch and Kristen Wiig, were not well received, and Wiig's performance earned a Razzie. Many others in the film and the film itself were also nominated for Razzies in a movie that should probably be conveniently ignored.

9 'The Cable Guy' (1996)

IMDb Rating: 6.1/10

In just 1994, Jim Carrey released Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, The Mask, and Dumb and Dumber, which turned him into the most bankable star on the planet. Following Batman Forever and Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls, he could do anything he wanted and chose the black comedy The Cable Guy.

Context is important as to why the film got made, and it might be just as important as to why the film didn't land as expected with critics and audiences. Carrey subverted the expectations of his usual characters. While it may not have been appreciated at the time, the film earned cult status and the fandom grew as people came to appreciate different colors coaxed from Carrey's acting palette by Stiller.

8 'Zoolander' (2001)

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

Zoolander was the first movie that Ben Stiller wore every hat — writer, director, actor, and producer. In each of the movies that he's done that since, he's used it to poke fun at the seriousness of the entertainment industry, this time in fashion. Based on a character he created for a fashion award show, Stiller made Derek Zoolander one of the greatest comedy characters ever.

His looks from Blue Steel to Magnum aren't just part of the movie; they have become part of the cultural zeitgeist. It's endlessly quotable, like "What is this, a center for ants?" or "I've got the black lung, pop." The cameos were spot on, the performances were perfectly silly, and the visual style is distinct. He's been in the work of auteur, but this is his auteur masterpiece.

7 'Reality Bites' (1994)

​​​​​​​IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

Stiller's feature directing debut Reality Bites came as a result of the work that he did on his short-lived sketch series. The producers had admired his directing work on the show and hired him to direct the film that would star Ethan Hawke, Winona Ryder, Steve Zahn, and his sketch co-star Janeane Garofalo. The film followed Gen X young adults navigating life after college.

The film was a moderate hit that at least recouped its budget. It didn't earn its due until later, earning cult status, which has been a theme in Stiller's career. It still stands as a snapshot of the era, especially the '90s grunge scene and Gen X angst.

6 'The Ben Stiller Show​' (1992-1995)

​​​​​​​IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

The Ben Stiller Show is the quintessential canceled-before-its-time show. After moving from MTV to Fox, the first season was canceled before it finished airing. It would go on to win the Emmy for Outstanding Writing, but the fate was already sealed.

Many of the writing staff would go on to Mr. Show, including Bob Odenkirk and David Cross, but they did incredible work with Stiller and Judd Apatow first. Among the great sketches was one where Odenkirk played a Lassie-like companion to a young child...as cult leader Charles Manson. Although short-lived, it left a lasting legacy.

5 'Tropic Thunder' (2008)

​​​​​​​IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

There are many that see Tropic Thunder as controversial to this day due to some unintentional shrapnel off its comedy, but the satire is also very intentional about reflecting the realities of the Hollywood machine. The film most closely resembles Apocalypse Now, but that's just familiar grounding to tell stories about all different actor types. Many of the jokes have become even more resonant as time has passed.

As a director, it's incredible to think of what Stiller was able to get out of his cast and crew. The controversial decision of Robert Downey Jr.'s character, and by extension himself, was just as offensive as now, and Stiller convinced Downey to do so at the height of his career resurgence. Maybe more unexpected is Tom Cruise's fat-suit-wearing, dancing Les Grossman, which no other director could have pulled off.

4 'The Secret Life of Walter Mitty' (2013)

​​​​​​​IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty is based on a short story by the same name that Samuel Goldwyn had previously adapted in the 1940s. His son would later attempt to adapt the story again, but it landed in development hell for over a decade. Mike Meyers and Sacha Baron Cohen would be cast as the lead and drop out before finally landing with Ben Stiller, who'd also sign to direct.

The film had mixed reviews and falls back in his large filmography, but it's a visually ambitious film that left a lasting impact in the images, if not the story. It stands as a feel-good movie that holds a special place in the hearts of some and has a nice cast that includes Kristen Wiig and Sean Penn.

3 'Heat Vision and Jack' (1999)

​​​​​​​IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

Before creating Channel 101, Dan Harmon and Rob Schrab were a young writing duo whose show Heat Vision and Jack was bought by Fox and ordered to pilot. Ben Stiller came on to direct the pilot, which starred Jack Black as a former astronaut imbued with superintelligence from being exposed to solar energy, and Owen Wilson voiced a motorcycle that had been merged with the consciousness of Jack's friend.

Fox didn't pick up the series, but it has found second life via the internet. There had been talks to revive it a few times, although that is unlikely at this point. The amount of comedy talent in one show could probably green-light multiple seasons today. However, this was before Harmon's Community and Rick and Morty fame, so he didn't have the leverage then.

2 'Escape at Dannemora' (2018)

​​​​​​​IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

Escape at Dannemora was based on the true story of two prisoners who seduced a guard into helping them escape in upstate New York. Stiller enlisted a prestige cast, including Oscar winners Benicio del Toro and Patricia Arquette with Golden Globe-nominated Paul Dano.

The entire series was directed by Stiller, who shot at a real prison. All three lead actors were nominated for Emmys along with Stiller for directing. He'd win the award among his DGA peers, which is his highest directing honor.

1 'Severance' (2022-)

​​​​​​​IMDb Rating:​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ 8.7/10

Severance was one of the most surprising shows of 2022 and barely missed out on Emmys in a stacked field. The show presents a sci-fi concept where a company exists whose employees' memories are severed — creating two compartments for work and home that have no access to each other and only exist while in that setting.

The story structure is expertly crafted — Adam Scott's Mark is mostly the POV on the outside, while Britt Lower's Helly is the protagonist at work — and only gets more interesting as layers of the onion are peeled back. A Stiller-directed dance scene in the episode "Defiant Jazz" was praised as one of the year's best scenes, and the finale earned an Emmy nom for his directing.

