Ben Stiller has had one of the most fascinating careers of any of the comedic stars that grew out of the “Frat Pack” generation. While being the son of a legendary performer like Jerry Stiller certainly gave him opportunities, Stiller proved with comedies like There’s Something About Mary, Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, and Zoolander that he was simply one of the funniest voices of his generation. Stiller has since stepped back to do more work as a director and has earned praise for his work on the prestige dramas Escape at Dannemora and Severance. However, Stiller gave one of the most heartfelt performances of his career in the dramedy Brad’s Status, which was written and directed by future The White Lotus creator Mike White.

What Is ‘Brad’s Status’ About?

Close

Stiller stars in Brad’s Status as the non-profit organizer Brad Sloan, who is preparing to take his teenage son, Troy (Austin Abrams), on a trip to visit various colleges that he might be interested in attending. Brad considers his life to be fairly comfortable, as he is satisfied by the work he is doing and in a loving relationship with his wife, Melanie (Jenna Fischer). However, Brad cannot help but feel a bit depressed that many of his college friends have become much more successful later in life; Craig Fisher (Michael Sheen) is a former White House staffer and bestselling author, Billy Wearslter (Jemaine Clement) sold a startup company for a sizeable fee, Jason Hatfield (Luke Wilson) runs a powerful hedge fund, and Nick Pascale (White) is a popular Hollywood filmmaker. Although Brad tries to give Troy the support that he needs as he makes important decisions about his future, he can’t help but feel anxious that he isn’t the right person to be giving advice to anyone.

Brad’s Status does a great job at comparing adolescent fears with the trepidations that come in the middle of one’s life. Troy is excited about what the future holds for him, as he begins to earn attention for being a very talented musician; comparatively, Brad begins to feel that he no longer has the same passion he once did and worries that he may have missed out on the opportunity to do something that really matters. As fans of The White Lotus are well aware, White is incredibly talented when it comes to exploring white privilege and the ways in which wealth can cloud people’s judgment. Brad is the first to admit that he has little to complain about; however, he can’t help but look at the men he once considered to be best friends and wonder why his life did not turn out the same way. Stiller has always had a great talent for being awkward, but Brad’s Status allows him to do so under much more serious circumstances compared to a raunchy comedy like Meet the Parents.

‘Brad’s Status’ Is a Sensitive Look At a Mid-Life Crisis

​​​​

Brad’s Status is able to show how frustrating it can be to feel forgotten about, as Brad begins to feel increasingly irritated when his friends begin to dismiss the work that he has done. One of the most crushing scenes in the film involves Brad leaving Craig at dinner after his former colleague can’t stop bragging about everything he has accomplished; it’s a critical moment of maturity, as Brad recognizes that trying to “humble” someone adjusted to getting everything they want is always going to be a losing battle. The excellent performance by Sheen makes this moment even more impactful.

Although there are moments in which the film gets very cynical, Brad’s Status ultimately has a positive message about the merits of parenthood, as Brad begins to understand that raising a child who has become as talented as Troy is his real legacy. The various achievements that his friends had, while certainly advantageous, cannot compare to the knowledge that Brad was able to watch Troy grow into an articulate, kind-hearted young man. Stiller deserves all the credit in the world for taking on a part that is so emotionally vulnerable; while he does get to add some of his trademark humor to make the tougher moments more digestible, Stiller was able to unlock a dramatic side of his abilities that he has only occasionally been able to showcase.

Brad’s Status is streaming on Prime Video in the U.S.

Watch on Prime Video