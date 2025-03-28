It’s likely you're most familiar with Ben Stiller as an actor, rather than a director, and that makes sense. He’s starred in far more movies than he’s directed, though some of the movies he’s well-known for being in he also happened to direct. Also, of the 19 episodes that make up the first two seasons of Severance, Stiller directed 11, and given how much hype that show has generated, that might well represent some of his most significant and acclaimed directing work.

But, back to those movies, here’s a ranking of every theatrical film he’s directed: six in total, between 1994 and 2016. Only one is an outright disaster of a movie, while the others range from cult curiosities to genuine modern-day comedy classics. They're all ranked below, starting with that one really bad one and ending with some truly good stuff.

6 'Zoolander 2' (2016)

Starring: Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, Will Ferrell

Image via Paramount Pictures

Just an abomination on every front, Zoolander 2 is bad. It stinks. No one who has to talk about it wants to talk about it. Please, no one wants to talk about it. These short, terse sentences are going nowhere, and might be frustrating to read. At least this time-wasting will only go on for two short paragraphs. Zoolander 2 runs for about 100 minutes and feels about 100 times longer than that.

Why so bad, you might ask? It’s a comedy that isn’t funny, not even once. It recycles jokes from the first movie in the laziest of ways, offers nothing humorous as far as new stuff goes, and just feels like the biggest shrug of a movie from everyone involved. It could be called one of the worst movies of all time. It’s nothing but unfunny callbacks, boring attempts to be surprising, and non-stop cameos. The world would probably be a marginally better place (or maybe even a majorly better place) if Zoolander 2 simply did not exist.